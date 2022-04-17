×
"Imagine me at featherweight" - Henry Cejudo looks shockingly stacked, teases move to 145lbs

Henry Cejudo looked stacked in his latest post [Image via @HenryCejudo on Twitter]
Makoa Goble
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 17, 2022 09:18 AM IST
Henry Cejudo is looking to make a UFC return, and it might not be at the weight classes we're accustomed to seeing him at.

Cejudo recently posted a picture to Twitter where he looks to be in phenomenal shape. The post read:

"Just imagine me at featherweight. #bendtheknee."
Just imagine me at featherweight. #bendtheknee https://t.co/iLsRWOKzPv

'Triple C' is looking absolutely stacked ahead of a tentative comeback that he's been eyeing for a while now. With his alleged return to the USADA testing pool, it's likely we'll see him sooner rather than later.

Henry Cejudo (16-2, 10-2 UFC) last fought at UFC 249, where he defended his bantamweight championship against divisional legend Dominick Cruz via TKO.

Since his retirement, 'Triple C' has been angling his way back into the sport with his sights set on a big-money fight. After visibly bulking up during his absence from active competition, Cejudo has been angling for a fight against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Henry Cejudo looks to become 'C4' and defeat Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title

Being an Olympic gold medalist and former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo has a knack for capturing gold. The idea of going from 'Triple C' to 'C4' is one that he's toyed with a lot recently.

Uploading….. C4 #bendtheknee 🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/tvPQVKgN2z

However, capturing a third UFC belt will be no easy feat. Cejudo will not just be the first to ever do so in history but will do so after coming off of a two-year break from MMA. He'd also be facing a champion in his prime and on a killing streak in Volkanovski.

The Australian featherweight champion has defended his belt three times and is coming off four consecutive title-fight victories. Additionally, he's riding an astounding 21-fight winning streak.

Edited by Avinash Tewari
