"He goes for war" - Francis Ngannou is a big fan of 'gangster' Justin Gaethje's fighting style

Francis Ngannou has revealed that he is a big fan of 'gangster' Justin Gaethje.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ngannou claimed that whether Gaethje wins or loses, his fights are extremely entertaining. He added that you can watch bouts of 'The Highlight' all day long.

"When I have Justin Gaethje, all day long I am watching that fight. Oh, because he does not care. He goes for war and whether he wins or loses, you enjoy his fight. That is because he goes for war and doesn't work there to like play with you and win the fight. But he goes to fight for real like a gangster. I like watching him all day long," said Ngannou.

Watch Francis Ngannou speak about Justin Gaethje and a host of other UFC colleagues below:

Gaethje is a former interim lightweight champion. He defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in May last year to claim the interim strap. However, he was unable to unify the belt against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in October.

Ngannou, on the other hand, became heavyweight champ by knocking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March 2021. 'The Predator' will make his first title defense against interim champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January 2022.

Justin Gaethje will most likely challenge UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira next

With his victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 268 in November, Justin Gaethje sealed his opportunity as the next title challenger. UFC president Dana White confirmed that Gaethje will square off against the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier.

However, Oliveira submitted Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has been calling out Conor McGregor ever since. According to him, 'The Notorious' brings the money and 'The Highlight' should take a back seat.

However, it is highly unlikely that White will book 'Do Bronx' to make his second title defense against McGregor. 'The Notorious' has only one lightweight victory in the UFC against former champ Eddie Alvarez back in November 2016.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hence, Oliveira vs. Gaethje is likely to be booked for the second quarter of 2022.

Edited by Josh Evanoff