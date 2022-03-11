Francis Ngannou enjoys famous Cameroonian street food during trip to his homeland

Francis Ngannou recently posted a photo of his trip to Cameroon on Instagram.

At UFC 270, Ngannou defended his title for the first time against Ciryl Gane, winning via unanimous decision. This victory is the Cameroonian's first unanimous decision win of his career.

'The Predator' shocked the world by displaying immaculate wrestling skills and taking down 'Bon Gamin' on several occasions, ultimately ending Gane's unbeaten streak in MMA.

Having overcome one of the biggest uphill battles of his UFC career, 'The Predator' has taken time off to visit his homeland. On his Instagram handle, Ngannou posted a picture of Cameroon's staple food with the caption:

"B.H.B"

B.H.B stands for Beignet Haricot Bouillie. The staple food comprises of stewed beans, beignets (french deep fried pastry), lemongrass, and fermented-corn porridge. The food holds a certain significance in Cameroonian culture. It is mainly served in the morning for breakfast but can also be found on Cameroonian tables at any time of the day and on different occasions, including weddings and parties.

Ngannou is expected to be out of action for the foreseeable future due to a knee injury.

Dana White "confident" he can get Francis Ngannou deal done

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Dana White stated that he was confident about signing a new deal with Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou's current contract, which he signed in December 2017 is valid for five years, until December 2022. 'The Predator' has repeatedly made it clear that he won't be resigning with the UFC unless his demands are met.

As per Ngannou, he won't be fighting for five or six hundred thousand anymore. Furthermore, if he were to re-sign with the UFC, the new deal must allow him the freedom to compete in professional boxing as well.

Discussing the possibility of the UFC working out a deal with Ngannou, Dana White said:

“Listen, in the history of this company, the only guy that we’ve ever not signed was Fedor. I mean, it’s the only guy we could never sign. So, you know, I’m hopeful and confident that we can get a deal done with Francis.”

