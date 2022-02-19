Watch: Francis Ngannou displays shocking agility while jumping rope

Francis Ngannou is widely-revered in the MMA community not only for his terrifying KO power but also for his outstanding athleticism. ‘The Predator’ notably holds the record for being the hardest recorded puncher in history.

Despite being one of the heaviest UFC fighters – at times even cutting weight to make the heavyweight (265-pound) limit, Ngannou possesses impressive agility. The Cameroon native has now posted an Instagram video featuring him jumping rope.

The undisputed UFC heavyweight champion appears to be incredibly agile as he expertly jumps rope, highlighting the speed and agility that most other heavyweights don’t possess.

The jump rope exercise is genuinely beneficial to athletes, as it’s known to help them develop their cardiovascular endurance. Additionally, the exercise also enables athletes to better their overall physical conditioning – strengthening the core and lower body, improving motor skills, and much more.

Watch Francis Ngannou jumping rope in the second slide of the Instagram post below:

Gegard Mousasi believes the UFC will release Francis Ngannou amid their ongoing contract dispute

Francis Ngannou is coming off a unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 on January 22nd. The fight witnessed Ngannou emerge as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. While Ngannou still holds the heavyweight title, the Gane matchup was the final fight on his UFC contract.

Furthermore, Ngannou’s contract expires this December. He’s lately been involved in a contract dispute with the UFC, as he’s dissatisfied with his pay and other issues such as the alleged lack of healthcare benefits. ‘The Predator’ has also noted that he’d like his new UFC contract to allow him to compete in the sport of boxing.

A five-round heavyweight battle at Francis Ngannou found himself down on the scorecards but turned to his wrestling and dug deep to beat Cyril GaneA five-round heavyweight battle at #UFC270 Francis Ngannou found himself down on the scorecards but turned to his wrestling and dug deep to beat Cyril Gane 🏆A five-round heavyweight battle at #UFC270! https://t.co/8KJjfmHFlF

Many believe that Ngannou might not re-sign with the UFC if his demands aren’t met. MMA legend and current Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi feel that the UFC will let go of Ngannou.

In 2017, Mousasi himself parted ways with the promotion after disagreeing with them over his pay when he was a top-five-ranked UFC middleweight. He recently spoke to James Lynch for Sportskeeda and stated:

"[With the] UFC, you know, I don't. They might let him [Ngannou] go. They want maybe Jon Jones to come back, you know, and they might let him go – [to] make an example. They do those stuff. A lot of fighters walked away and came back so I know UFC plays sometimes. But yeah, if he wants to get paid... If he can do some boxing fight, [he'd] make in one fight what he'd make in 10 fights in the UFC. He should do that."

