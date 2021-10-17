"He's gonna represent the U.S for the Olympics in weightlifting" - Francis Ngannou takes hilarious shot at Jon Jones' bulked physique

Francis Ngannou took a hilarious shot at Jon Jones during a recent appearance on YouTube show Jeff's Barbershop.

Speaking to comedian and podcaster Jeff Wittek, the UFC heavyweight champion joked that Jones might be putting on weight to represent the United States at the Olympics.

"He's gonna go to... represent the U.S. for the Olympic Games weightlifting."

Watch Francis Ngannou in conversation with Jeff Wittek below:

Jon Jones is currently on a mission to gain a lot of weight and challenge Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title sometime in 2022. He accumulated a 26-1-1 record at 205 pounds before deciding to pursue a move to heavyweight.

However, 'Bones' has gotten himself in trouble yet again with his recent battery domestic violence case. It is still unclear if an Ngannou vs. Jones bout will happen in the UFC.

Francis Ngannou is scheduled to face Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou is set to defend his belt against interim titleholder Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 next January.

The pair, who have sparred together in the past, will headline the opening pay-per-view of 2022. 'The Predator' is 16-3 in professional MMA and will be facing a stiff challenge from the unbeaten 'Bon Gamin'.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Gane said he's not afraid of Francis Ngannou's devastating power.

"No, this is not scaring me. You see with Derrick Lewis, he is the biggest tool. That was not a problem when you look at the fight. I stay inside like that with the punches."

Catch Ciryl Gane's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Also Read

Francis Ngannou won the heavyweight championship from Stipe Miocic with a second-round finish at UFC 260. He has knocked out his last five opponents, finishing four of them within the first round. Ngannou has never been finished in his career.

Ciryl Gane, meanwhile, won the interim title at UFC 265 in August this year. He defeated Derrick Lewis via TKO in round three.

Edited by Harvey Leonard