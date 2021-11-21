Watch: Francis Ngannou trains with Glory heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven ahead of Ciryl Gane fight at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou has been training with Rico Verhoeven ahead of UFC 270. 'The Predator' is preparing to face Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight unification fight at the opening pay-per-view of 2022.

In a video shared on Instagram by someone in attendance for the session at the Xtreme Couture gym, Ngannou can be seen lightly sparring with the Glory heavyweight champion.

Watch the full clip of Francis Ngannou training with Rico Verhoeven below:

250lbs Paulo Costa @HWPauloCosta Francis training with Rico Verhoeven Francis training with Rico Verhoeven https://t.co/WTdz5TJUzx

Rico Verhoeven boasts a 60-10 record that includes 20 knockouts. The 32-year-old has been the Glory heavyweight champion for seven years. During that time, he's successfully defended the title 10 times. With that in mind, Verhoeven has been dubbed the 'King of Kickboxing'.

Given Verhoeven's credentials, Francis Ngannou will no doubt have been eager to learn from the kickboxing great.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes Francis Ngannou will face a tough challenge from Ciryl Gane. The Frenchman is a nimble heavyweight who works angles and picks his shots well. Rogan believes Gane will pose an interesting threat to 'The Predator.'

'Bon Gamin' will be coming off a TKO victory over Derek Lewis at UFC 265. After being crowned interim champion in Houston, Gane's only message to Ngannou was: "Let's go."

Gymshark's Francis Ngannou gives back to Cameroon

Gymshark is a fitness apparel outfitter valued at over £1 billion. Francis Ngannou has been a part of their team since early March.

Gymshark @Gymshark In the Gymshark corner 🦈

Three fighters; three world champions; three Gymshark athletes.

The real fight begins once you reach the top, and we'll stand stronger together through every round. In the Gymshark corner 🦈Three fighters; three world champions; three Gymshark athletes.The real fight begins once you reach the top, and we'll stand stronger together through every round. https://t.co/05ZPjRKwnB

Gymshark is home to numerous athletes who are positively helping their community. Ngannou has returned to his home country of Cameroon on multiple occasions to give back to the community.

The heavyweight champ has even opened his own foundation called the 'Francis Ngannou Foundation for Cameroon'. The organization helps those in the region who are less fortunate. The goal is to help the youth of Cameroon make a positive impact in their lives. Ngannou's foundation is credited with building the first fully equipped training facility in the African nation.

'The Predator' hopes that this facility will help youth with a passion for martial arts achieve more in life. He does not want someone else to go through the hardships he faced as a child.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard