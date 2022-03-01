Gegard Mousasi claims he can 'kick Israel Adesanya's a**' in a fight

Gegard Mousasi has suggested that he’s more than capable of defeating UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The 36-year-old also believes that he can beat other top-tier UFC middleweights, including former divisional kingpin Robert Whittaker.

On the latest edition of The MMA Hour, host Ariel Helwani asked Gegard Mousasi regarding a potential fight against Israel Adesanya. Mousasi responded by stating:

“I’m gonna beat him, Ariel. Me, Mousasi, kick his a**. Kick his a**, yes. Listen, him [Israel Adesanya], or [Robert] Whittaker, their stand-up styles is perfect for me.”

Additionally, ‘The Dreamcatcher’ suggested that he had improved over the years and was aiming to be the best in his division. Mousasi said:

“What is this potato fans that think I can lose? No respect.” Mousasi smiled and added, “Listen, I’m not talking about the Mousasi of one year ago. I’m not talking about the Mousasi of five years ago. I’m talking about the Mousasi that you saw yesterday, I mean, Friday, that was 85 seconds. Didn’t I tell you I’m gonna beat him? And I’m gonna be the best middleweight? I think I did it in 85 seconds.”

Furthermore, warning his future opponents, Mousasi emphasized that “from now on, everyone is going to get finished.”

Watch Gegard Mousasi’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

‘The Dreamcatcher’ has competed in multiple combat sports such as boxing, kickboxing, and MMA. Mousasi has fought for Pride FC, Strikeforce, UFC, and other notable MMA organizations. He's currently competing in Bellator.

His most recent fight witnessed him successfully defend his Bellator middleweight title. Mousasi registered an 85-second TKO win over the previously-undefeated Austin Vanderford at Bellator 275.

John McCarthy believes Gegard Mousasi’s ground game could pose problems for Israel Adesanya

Former MMA referee John McCarthy believes that both Gegard Mousasi and Israel Adesanya can beat one another. On the Weighing In Podcast, ‘Big’ John indicated that while they’re equally skilled in the stand-up department, Mousasi has a far better ground game than Adesanya. McCarthy said:

“On the ground, defensively, as far as getting it to the ground, ‘Izzy’s’ got great hips and he does a good job. I don't think it would be an easy takedown for Gegard. But on the ground, there is no comparison. None. He's not ready for Gegard's level on the ground.”

Watch John McCarthy address the Mousasi-Adesanya matchup in the video below:

Adesanya’s next fight is likely to be a UFC middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier in June. Meanwhile, Mousasi is aiming to notch another successful Bellator middleweight title defense before moving up in weight to win the Bellator light heavyweight title.

