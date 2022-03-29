"I am more impressed with Chris Rock performance" - Georges St-Pierre reveals what he suggested Dana White for celebrity matchups

Georges St-Pierre made a suggestion to Dana White after the Oscars 2022 fiasco involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. Smith slapped Rock across the face during the live telecast of the 94th Academy Awards.

Watch the uncensored footage of the altercation at the Oscars below:

St-Pierre was more impressed with Rock's ability to withstand the strike than the slap itself. GSP also suggested UFC president Dana White host a special UFC card with celebrities, which would certainly earn the promotion a "ton of money."

The UFC Hall of Famer believes the fight game has changed in recent times with the entertainment quotient playing a vital role. St-Pierre recently told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

"I think it was a very fast slap that he throw. But I think Chris Rock has a hell of a chin. I think I am more impressed by Chris Rock. I am more impressed by Rock's performance than Will Smith. And I wrote to Dana [White] on Instagram. I said, 'Dana you should make a special UFC card with celebrity. I gaurantee that you would make a ton of money with this. Because the sport now has shifted to a different thing, now it's more about entertainment. "

Watch Georges St-Pierre's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Dana White reacts to Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars fiasco

Chris Rock was presenting the Oscar for documentary feature when he cracked a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Taking a dig at Pinkett Smith's shaved head, Rock said that he would love to see her in 'G.I. Jane 2'. Smith took to the stage and slapped Rock, who tried his best to keep the show going.

UFC president Dana White was amused to see the altercation between Smith and Rock. White claimed to have finally found and the Oscars show worth watching due to the fiasco. The 52-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"FINALLY!!!!! there's an #Oscars show worth watching. AND @chrisrock has a chin."

