Georges St-Pierre explains why Nick Diaz is popular among fans

Georges St-Pierre recently explained why he thinks Nick Diaz is popular among fans. Nick Diaz was one of MMA's best trash-talkers during the prime of his career.

The Stockton native is known for speaking his mind and not holding back. The 38-year-old is a cult figure in the sport of MMA. The Nick Diaz Army comprises legions of combat sports fans who have consistently supported the legendary Diaz brothers over the years.

Georges St-Pierre discussed Nick Diaz's performance at UFC 266 and gave his take on why he believes Nick Diaz is so popular among fans. 'GSP' said:

"I don't know him personally enough to tell you that but I believe that's his character, that's his persona. That's how he is, he is a very charismatic person and he's not afraid to say whatever he thinks. He doesn't try to be politically correct, he just says how it is and that's why people love him. I think it was his real personality at the time that came up and now we shook hands and everything and it's done. But I really enjoyed watching him fight and whatever he chose to do, if he chose to come back I'll enjoy watching him fight again. I will turn on the channel for sure and be watching him for sure. It's always interesting to see what happened with Diaz."

Watch Georges St-Pierre's interview with Yahoo! Sports below:

Nick Diaz faced Robbie Lawler in a rematch at UFC 266. The Stockton native outstruck 'Ruthless' in the first two rounds. The former welterweight champion landed a check hook that knocked the 38-year-old down, after which Diaz chose not to return to his feet.

The rivalry between Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz

Georges St-Pierre faced Nick Diaz back at UFC 158 in 2013 in Canada. 'Rush' successfully defended his welterweight title against Diaz via unanimous decision.

There was bad blood between the two welterweights as Diaz believed that he was poisoned before his fight with 'GSP'. Insults were exchanged leading up to the bout and it seemed like the feud would continue between the two.

MMA fans were surprised when the two legendary fighters shook hands backstage in the locker room ahead of Diaz's bout against Lawler at UFC 266.

Via Nick Diaz walks into his locker room and he's greeted by Georges St-Pierre. That was super cool to see. #UFC266 Via @UFC_CA Nick Diaz walks into his locker room and he's greeted by Georges St-Pierre. That was super cool to see. #UFC266

