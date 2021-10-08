Georges St-Pierre reveals he jokingly told Dana White that he would come back to UFC if he's offered a fight in the middle of his training sessions

Georges St-Pierre revealed that he jestingly told Dana White he'd return to the UFC if White offered him a fight during one of GSP's training sessions.

In an interview with Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre opened up on multiple topics. During their conversation, St-Pierre and Iole notably discussed fighters who, like GSP, love the martial arts aspect of fighting but not the actual bouts.

Iole suggested that perhaps more fighters out there hold similar views to a GSP. Georges St-Pierre responded by stating his thoughts on the matter. He said:

"Well, the best way I can describe it is that I have two personalities. I have the one that is talking to you right now. It's Georges St-Pierre. He's a nice guy. He tried to be a good role model. He doesn't like to fight. He loved the freedom, his lifestyle; I really enjoyed it. But there's another person that I can become sometimes during training when I hit the pads. Because my body and my memory; I remember the mechanic of my movement. And when that happens and I start training, it turns on something into my brain that I become a different kind of person."

St-Pierre then recalled a lighthearted exchange between himself and UFC president Dana White that took place at the promotion's Hall of Fame ceremony this September.

"And I made a joke to Dana, that night actually, during the Hall of Fame ceremony. I told Dana; I said, 'If you really want me to come back, just hide somewhere and wait that I'm in the middle of a training, and come with a contract, and offer me a fight." GSP laughed and added, "Because if you come before and after, for sure, I will not accept it because I'm done."

You can watch Georges St-Pierre recall his exchange with Dana White in the video below:

Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov – A dream matchup that wasn’t to be

Georges St-Pierre has previously spoken about being tempted to make a comeback during training sessions. The Canadian MMA icon almost returned for a professional bout in the UFC on multiple occasions - against then-UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019 and 2020.

The MMA community was rife with speculation regarding GSP facing ‘The Eagle’ for the UFC lightweight title. Both Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov wanted the Dagestani to fight Georges St-Pierre.

Khabib’s father passed away in July 2020. Nurmagomedov competed just once since his father’s passing and then retired, revealing that his mother didn’t want him to continue fighting without his father by his side.

Also Read

The GSP-Nurmagomedov dream matchup resultantly fell apart. However, Georges St-Pierre has insinuated that although he doesn’t plan to return to professional MMA competition, he’d like to try his hand at exhibition boxing matches and contests of that ilk.

Read why Tyson Fury threatened to change his brother Tommy's last name here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh