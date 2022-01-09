"Real men don't do this" - Giga Chikadze blasts Ariel Helwani for feuding with Dillon Danis

Giga Chikadze believes Ariel Helwani has gone too far in his ongoing feud with Dillon Danis.

The UFC featherweight contender is of the opinion that, at this point, Helwani is merely "bullying" Danis. The Georgian striking savant hopped on Twitter to express his distaste for the MMA reporter's antics. He wrote:

"Stop bullying little kids i’m not interested coming on your show drama queen I speak to really guys don’t post the other conversation with people online Real men don’t do this and also don’t cry on life television"

GIGA CHIKADZE @giga_chikadze Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani I mean, insipid? Really? If you’re gonna ask for a ghost writer at least make sure they use words that you know the definition to. That’s like rule 1.



Anyway, it’s OK. It’s all love bro, right? Happy new year, fellas! Xo I mean, insipid? Really? If you’re gonna ask for a ghost writer at least make sure they use words that you know the definition to. That’s like rule 1. Anyway, it’s OK. It’s all love bro, right? Happy new year, fellas! Xo https://t.co/0JXKBh1w4c Stop bullying little kids i’m not interested coming on your show drama queen I speak to really guys don’t post the other conversation with people online Real men don’t do this and also don’t cry on life television twitter.com/arielhelwani/s… Stop bullying little kids i’m not interested coming on your show drama queen I speak to really guys don’t post the other conversation with people online Real men don’t do this and also don’t cry on life television twitter.com/arielhelwani/s… https://t.co/8xM3bE3PHV

The 33-year-old also declined an invitation to come on as a guest on Helwani's popular show, The MMA Hour. The featherweight star claimed he's uninterested in speaking with a "drama queen" like Helwani.

Chikadze's comments came after Helwani recently shared a screenshot of his private conversation with Danis. In it, the up-and-coming MMA fighter appeared to be trying to appease Hewlani.

Instead of patching things up, Helwani used the opportunity to fire another shot at the New Jersey native. For Chikadze, that was a low blow.

Danis has been on the receiving end of Helwani's scathing rant on Twitter. The combat sports reporter and analyst recently blasted the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace for starting social media feuds without following through with actual fights.

Giga Chikadze goes back and forth with Alexander Volkanovski

Chikadze is gearing up for a showdown against Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 46. However, that didn't stop the Georgian star from offering to replace the injured Max Holloway in a title fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 272 in March.

Volkanovski, on his part, appears to have dismissed the idea of fighting Chikadze when he called out 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung instead. Apparently, the striker believes his challenge was ignored because the reigning champ is afraid of him. Here's how their Twitter exchange went down:

Chikadze is the betting favorite over Kattar. Current odds for the featherweight contender matchup have the Georgian as a -240 favorite, meaning a successful bet of $240 would be needed to secure a $100 win. Kattar, on the other hand, sits at +150, meaning a successful bet of $100 would secure a $150 payout.

