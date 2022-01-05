"I got submitted by the guy who no one knows today" - Giga Chikadze recounts his unsuccessful bout on DWCS

Giga Chikadze recounted his submission defeat to Austin Springer at Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series 10 in June 2018.

In a video uploaded to the UFC's official YouTube channel, Chikadze opened up about the third round loss. He claimed that after dominating the bout he was caught in a rear-naked choke in the last moments of the fight.

'Ninja' also spoke about the conversation he had with UFC president Dana White that night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"That experience [from Contender Series] in MMA was one of the great things that happened to me to evolve and become a better fighter. I've been winning the fights all 15 minutes and last second I got submitted by the guy who no one knows today. But I know very well. So it stayed in my mind for a long time. I remember after losing Contender Series fight the same night we are at the palms playing the craps and Dana and me are on the same table. He said hey don't worry, just get better in the wrestling ground and you'll be back. I kept these words and that's exactly what I did," said Chikadze.

Watch Giga Chikadze in conversation with UFC play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald below:

Chikadze holds a 14-2 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far. The No.8-ranked featherweight contender is on a nine fight winning streak as well.

His opponent Austin Springer, meanwhile, holds a 12-4 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career. The 34-year-old was signed by the UFC last year and was submitted by Alex Caceres in his first octagon appearance. Being submitted by 'Bruce Leeroy' in the first round at UFC Vegas 8.

Giga Chikadze is scheduled to square off against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night 200 later this month

Giga Chikadze will take on No.5-ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar (22-5) at UFC Fight Night 200 on January 15th, 2022. The event will be the UFC's first of 2022.

Both fighters have never been knocked out in their respective careers and a win for either will take them closer to a featherweight title shot.

MMA WAGERS @pipez4142 Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze is an interesting matchup.



Kattar has never been knocked out in his 27 fight career & has never been knocked down in the UFC.



While Giga is on a knockdown streak (Recent knockdowns: 2, 1, 1, 1, 1).



Will Giga be the 1st to knockout Kattar? 🤔 Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze is an interesting matchup. Kattar has never been knocked out in his 27 fight career & has never been knocked down in the UFC. While Giga is on a knockdown streak (Recent knockdowns: 2, 1, 1, 1, 1). Will Giga be the 1st to knockout Kattar? 🤔 https://t.co/6OtpGODOzB

Kattar last fought former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC Fight Island 7 in Abu Dhabi and lost via unanimous decision. He will return to the octagon after a year absence next Saturday.

Edited by Josh Evanoff