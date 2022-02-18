Gilbert Burns explains why he thinks Jorge Masvidal will finish Colby Covington at UFC 272

Gilbert Burns has explained why he believes Jorge Masvidal will finish Colby Covington in their upcoming fight.

In the main event of UFC 272 next month, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will lock horns in what promises to be an incredibly personal grudge match. The two men clearly don't like each other. They were friends once upon a time. However, it appears as if there's nothing but hatred between them as the countdown to their Las Vegas meeting continues.

There are plenty of theories flying around regarding how the bout will go. The majority of fans and pundits favoring Covington to get the win. Gilbert Burns, however, sees things differently.

“That’s a tough one, to be honest. Everyone thinks Colby is gonna get an easy win with the takedowns - I don’t think so. To be honest I completely disagree with that. I know Masvidal knows how risky this fight is. If he loses it’s gonna be very tough for him, three [straight] losses. I think Masvidal is working super hard, I know he’s working hard, I know a couple of his teammates. I’m going for the upset, I’m going for Masvidal to win. He can hurt Colby on the body, and then later rounds get the finish. I see Masvidal getting a finish, to be honest. It’ll be a fricking crazy fight,” said Burns.

Watch Burns share his prediction for Masvidal vs. Covington below to The Schmo:

The recent history of Jorge Masvidal

Back in 2019, the revitalisation of Jorge Masvidal was evident for all to see as 'Gamebred' produced highlight-reel finishes over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. He was subsequently rewarded with a title shot against Kamaru Usman. After falling short at UFC 251, he returned at UFC 261 for another crack at 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Alas, it turned into an absolute nightmare for the veteran as he was knocked out cold by the welterweight king.

Some believe he could vault back into title contention with a win over Covington. Even if he doesn't, this is still a massive fight for his legacy.

