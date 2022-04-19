"Looks like you guys had fun" - Gilbert Burns on Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Paul Felder's animated reactions to UFC 273 barnburner against Khamzat Chimaev

It looks like Gilbert Burns noticed the emotional reactions of the commentary desk members to his UFC 273 fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

‘Durinho’ posted a video that showed Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Paul Felder’s enthusiastic reactions to the action inside the octagon. The caption read:

“Looks like you guys had fun in there @joerogan @jon_anik @felderpaul”

See the post below:

All three commentators can be seen screaming in excitement as some striking exchange takes place. Paul Felder can be seen standing from his seat in the final seconds of the clip due to the sheer adrenaline rush.

The trio also reacted emotionally to Alexander Volkanovski stopping 'The Korean Zombie' in the fourth round of their bout. They watched in disbelief as Chan Sung Jung absorbed punches from the Aussie fighter and kept on coming.

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns fought in an action-packed fight at UFC 273, where 'Borz' prevailed over 'Durinho' via unanimous decision. This was the first time Chimaev was forced to go the distance during his MMA career.

The memorable bout received immense praise from fans and peers and is already being regarded as a 'Fight of the Year' candidate.

Khamzat Chimaev’s coach reveals the weakest point in his skillset

Khamzat Chimaev’s coach, Andreas Michael, has broken down his performance against Gilbert Burns.

While Chimaev was having success through the first round, even dropping Burns with a jab, he proceeded to engage in a close-range strike exchange in the second. The shorter 'Durinho', who gave up a significant reach advantage to 'Borz', capitalized on this, stunning him and almost finishing the fight.

In round three, the Chechen fighter re-established his control by utilizing his jab, which led to a decision win. Speaking to ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Chimaev’s coach said that ‘Borz’ threw their game plan out the window. Insinuating that Chimaev's weakness was a lack of patience and refusal to adhere to his instructions, Andreas Michael stated:

“He threw the game plan out because he promised everyone that he was going to knock him out. Backstage, he told me that, ‘Oh, my God! It’s embarrassing. I promised that I was gonna knock him out.’ That was his only concern. So, he could have done a clinic.”

Michael emphasized that Chimaev should’ve kept on utilizing his jab, picked his shots, been more patient, and been more receptive to the instructions given from his corner. He said:

“From going like, hundred percent hitting Gilbert left, right, and center, he just jabbed him and dropped him in the third. If he had the patience, he would have done the job in an easier manner because no way he lost the fight.”

Watch Andreas Michael’s conversation with Brett Okamoto below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari