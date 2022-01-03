"Colby Covington has the best wrestling in the division" - Gleison Tibau on 'Chaos' recalling arguable win over Khabib Nurmagomedov

Gleison Tibau has showered praise on Colby Covington after 'Chaos' spoke some complimentary words in favor of the 38-year-old recently.

In the comments section of an Instagram post by '@mmauncensored_', Tibau hailed the California native as the best wrestler in the UFC's welterweight division.

Gleison Tibau hails Colby Covington as the best wrestler in the UFC's 170-pound division.

The post under which the comment was made had a quote from Covington's interview with Submission Radio. In the quote, 'Chaos' commented on Khabib Nuramgomedov's legitimacy as a UFC champion and recalled the fight between Tibau and 'The Eagle'. Although the Brazilian lost the fight, 'Chaos' stated that many people consider Tibau as the rightful victor:

"He [Khabib Nurmagomedov] never really fought a high-level wrestler that could challenge him or that was good, you know, in both areas of striking and wrestling and submissions and defensive wrestling. So, you know there's always been those doubts about Khabib's legacy... Even, a lot of people thought that he lost to a guy he used to train with all the time, Tibau. Gleison Tibau. He won a split decision over him but a lot of people thought he lost that fight so I definitely think that puts a damper on Khabib's legacy."

Colby Covington has now lost twice to Kamaru Usman

Throughout his run in the UFC, Colby Covington has dominated UFC veterans like Demian Maia and Rafael dos Anjos with his high-level grappling skills. However, the 33-year-old appears to have hit a brick wall in current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Covington and 'The Nigerian Nightmare' have fought twice and both times, it was Usman who walked away with the victory.

With two losses against the current champ, Covington appears to have a long way to go before he is offered another title shot by the UFC.

Edited by John Cunningham