"He's one of the greatest fighters that I've ever trained with" - Glover Teixeira praises new UFC recruit Alex Pereira, the only man to knock out Israel Adesanya

Glover Teixeira has given high praise to Alex Pereira after his fellow countryman helped him prepare for UFC 267 this weekend.

On Saturday night, Glover Teixeira will attempt to secure the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career when he challenges Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title. It will mark the second time that Teixeira has had a shot at becoming 205-pound champion. With his 42nd birthday being right around the corner, it could well be his last.

During the official Countdown episode for UFC 267, Glover Teixeira spoke candidly about his preparation and how recent UFC signee Alex Pereira has assisted him.

“This guy is very knowledgable and he’s one of the greatest fighters that I’ve ever trained with. We’ve been training together because we have the same mind set. We want the same thing - to be a champion.”

Alex Pereira, who formerly knocked out Israel Adesanya in their kickboxing days, will make his UFC debut at UFC 268 when he goes head to head with Andreas Michailidis.

How can Glover Teixeira beat Jan Blachowicz?

One of the most impressive aspects of Glover Teixeira’s resurgence has been his incredible wrestling, as well as his resilience inside the octagon. The veteran just never seems to know how to quit and always has a shot at victory, even when it looks like he’s on the verge of being stopped.

The most likely outcome for this fight, if the victor is going to be Glover Teixeira, would be for him to get Jan Blachowicz to the ground and work on him from there. Whether it be ground-and-pound or a submission, Teixeira is the kind of threat who is always dangerous.

Alas, with the addition of Alex Pereira to his camp, there’s every chance we could see Glover Teixeira stand with Blachowicz and really try to wear him down. It comes across as an unlikely path to victory for some. However, Blachowicz has been finished before by a man who Teixeira was able to defeat in his last outing.

