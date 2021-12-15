"It's time for me to ankle pick you in that octagon" - Gregor Gillespie issues callout to Tony Ferguson

Gregor Gillespie has made his intentions known by calling out Tony Ferguson.

Those who know Gregor Gillespie and his style will know that he isn't the kind of guy to call someone out for the sake of it. In fact, he isn't the kind of person who would call someone out at all.

Alas, as the 155-pound division continues to evolve and change, it's clear that you have to stand out in some way, shape or form to get noticed by the powers that be. Gregor Gillespie has recognized that and, as a result, he's issued the following call out to UFC veteran and former interim title holder Tony Ferguson:

“For the last 15 fights, people have been pressuring me and annoying me to call someone out. I never wanted to, but I think it’s time to play the game. I want my second call out to count, so Tony Ferguson, I think it’s time for me to ankle pick you in that octagon. What do you say?”

The amusing nature of the video has served as the primary highlight for some. Others are just intrigued to see what a contest between these two warriors will look like.

How has Gregor Gillespie fared in the UFC?

Gregor Gillespie entered the Ultimate Fighting Championship with a 7-0 professional mixed martial arts record. He went on to defeat Glaico França, Andrew Holbrook, Jason Gonzalez, Jordan Rinaldi, Vinc Pichel and Yancy Medeiros to cement himself as one to watch at lightweight.

Unfortunately, a devastating head kick knockout at the hands of Kevin Lee sent him plummeting back down to earth as his undefeated run was snapped. Back in May, however, Gregor Gillespie proved how tough he really is by fighting off adversity to defeat Carlos Diego Ferreira to get back in the win column.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tony Ferguson, on the other hand, wants to show that he's still elite after losing to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush since the start of the pandemic.

Edited by Jack Cunningham