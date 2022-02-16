"He wouldn't last a round in my guard" - Dillon Danis says he wants to fight "biggest tool" Khamzat Chimaev

Dillon Danis claims he'd put away Khamzat Chimaev inside one round if they fought each other. In yet another bizarre claim, Danis tweeted saying he wants to fight 'Borz', labeling him the "biggest tool ever."

Predicting how the fight between them would go down, Danis claimed even if he got taken down, the surging welterweight contender "wouldn't last a round" in his guard. He wrote:

"I wanna fight @KChimaev so bad the guy is the biggest tool ever 😂 even if he took me down he wouldn’t last a round in my guard." Danis wrote.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis even if he took me down he wouldn’t last a round in my guard. i wanna fight @KChimaev so bad the guy is the biggest tool evereven if he took me down he wouldn’t last a round in my guard. i wanna fight @KChimaev so bad the guy is the biggest tool ever 😂 even if he took me down he wouldn’t last a round in my guard. https://t.co/RYQiITFLwA

Dillon Danis is known for indulging in verbal warfare with several UFC fighters on social media. 'El Jefe', as he likes to call himself, has never fought in the UFC but was the Brazilian jiu-jitsu trainer of the promotion's biggest star Conor McGregor. He competes in Bellator and has a 2-0 record in professional MMA.

Danis, however, hasn't competed since 2019. It's safe to say that any chance of him and Chimaev battling it out inside the cage seems very unlikely at the moment.

Khamzat Chimaev is regarded as a potential contender in not one but two weight divisions

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC right now. The Russian-born Swede has taken the world by storm since making his promotional debut back in 2020. In his four fights in the UFC, he has finished all of his opponents inside the first two rounds.

Currently competing as a welterweight, Chimaev is expected to fight Gilbert Burns in April. If he manages to win, the undefeated fighter will move into the top-five at 170 lbs. He is eyeing a shot at welterweight gold by the end of the year and has called out the champ, Kamaru Usman, on numerous occasions.

Chimaev has also competed as a middleweight in the past and is regarded as a serious contender in the 185 lbs division. He recently claimed he would easily beat Israel Adesanya, the reigning middleweight champion, if they were to lock horns.

Henry Cejudo recently backed 'Borz's' claims. The former two-division UFC champion believes Chimaev is likely the only fighter who can dethrone Adesanya.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via @henrycejudo, @kchimaev) Chimaev told Cejudo that Adesanya doesn't want the smoke(via @henrycejudo, @kchimaev) Chimaev told Cejudo that Adesanya doesn't want the smoke 💨 (via @henrycejudo, @kchimaev) https://t.co/difpIB1cqE

Edited by C. Naik