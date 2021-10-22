"We'll see how that goes for you" - Henry Cejudo dares Conor McGregor to sucker punch Khabib Nurmagomedov

Henry Cejudo has suggested that Conor McGregor should pick the right people to attack after the Irishman allegedly sucker punched an Italian DJ a few days ago.

Dana White declined to comment on the latest McGregor controversy. Cejudo understands the UFC president's stance considering the fact that the former two-division UFC champion is the cash cow of the world's biggest MMA promotion.

However, speaking with sports personality Dave Schmulenson on The Triple C & Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo dared Conor McGregor to sucker punch arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov the same way and see how it goes.

"Like I said, some people just love that adrenaline. I'm not to say Conor McGregor loves the fact that he can push the envelope but Dana's not gonna do nothing. That's the cash cow. He knows the golden rule - the guy with the gold makes the rule. But I will say something. If Dana or Conor McGregor is even watching this, you guys stop making us look bad... At the end of the day, we're just all competitors going out to find an edge to win. But when you're out there hurting people, putting terrorist attacks on our country and sucker punches these damn DJs, you dirtbag! Pick the right person to sucker punch, man. Sucker punch Khabib, we'll see how that goes for you."

Watch Henry Cejudo in conversation with The Schmo below:

Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is still recovering from the leg injury he suffered during the UFC 264 main event against Dustin Poirier. He's expected to return to action next year.

Henry Cejudo wants to fight UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo previously won and defended both the UFC flyweight and bantamweight belts. He has now set his sights on Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight championship.

After Volkanovski defeated Brian Ortega at UFC 266 last month, Cejudo called out 'The Great' and challenged him to a future fight for the title.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo I’ll just leave at this. Ps you forgotv my other belt and my gold medal. Just saying @danawhite I’ll just leave at this. Ps you forgotv my other belt and my gold medal. Just saying @danawhite https://t.co/dOaSYQ4rIJ

However, both the Australian and Dana White have maintained that the winner of the Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez bout on November 13 deserves the next shot.

With that in mind, Henry Cejudo might not be able to become the first ever three-division titleholder in UFC history anytime soon.

