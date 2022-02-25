×
"No one has fewer weaknesses in mixed martial arts" - Henry Cejudo defends "GOAT" Jon Jones in Twitter back-and-forth with fan

Henry Cejudo and Jon Jones [Photo via @henry_cejudo on Instagram]
Rafael Bandayrel
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Feb 25, 2022 01:38 PM IST
News

Henry Cejudo still believes Jon Jones is the greatest of all time (GOAT) in the UFC and in MMA in general.

Cejudo defended his new teammate in a back-and-forth with a self-proclaimed superfan on social media. The interaction began when a Twitter user, who goes by @McGregorRousey, argued with Cejudo's list of the five greatest UFC fighters.

🚨THE KING'S TOP 5 UFC FIGHTERS OF ALL TIME🚨1. Triple C2. The King of Cringe...OK, OK, the real list 🗒️...1. @JonnyBones 2. @MightyMouse 3. @SpiderAnderson 4. Henry Cejudo5. Georges St-PierreTell me who you got! I might even reply 🤔👑👓: youtu.be/DX9RPuU0RaI https://t.co/q9cvVkVLRJ

Jones, of course, is still number one on the list as far as Cejudo is concerned. However, @McGregorRousey argued that Jones' multiple failed drug tests disqualified him from being included in the GOAT conversation.

At that point, Cejudo responded by pointing out that 'Bones' is the single most well-rounded athlete on the UFC roster, 'Triple C' wrote:

"Jon Jones' only loss in MMA was bulls***. No one has fewer weaknesses in mixed martial arts history than Bones. He's the [GOAT] and only getting better."

Check out the interaction below:

https://t.co/SUiSb1QMC8

The fan then contended with Cejudo's claim that Jones is still getting better. They pointed out that 'Bones' struggled in his two most recent fights against Dominick Reyes and Thiago Santos.

The former UFC two-division champ simply responded by saying that the former light heavyweight champion is training with the best MMA coach in 2022 – referring to himself.

Henry Cejudo makes bold claims for Jon Jones' heavyweight bid

After getting the opportunity to train with Jon Jones, Henry Cejudo is convinced 'Bones' will run roughshod over the UFC heavyweight division.

Jones, of course, has been teasing a move to heavyweight for quite some time now. However, his recent social media posts indicate that the 34-year-old is finally pushing through with the move as he has undergone a drastic body transformation.

Cejudo, who trained with Jones at Fight Ready in Arizona, believes the former light heavyweight champ will continue to dominate in the land of the giants. During an interview with ESPN, 'Triple C' said:

"Yeah, Jones is another level bro. Jones is just at a whole other level of talent, IQ, expertise and experience. I mean these guys, he would literally eat these dudes for breakfast… I don’t care who it is, I don’t care whoever it may be."

Watch the full interview below:

Edited by David Andrew
