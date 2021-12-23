"Just another hater that's under 5'4" - Henry Cejudo reacts to Kai Kara-France recommending he stay retired

Since Alexander Volkanovski defeated Brian Ortega to successfully defend his featherweight championship at UFC 266 in September this year, former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo has been calling him out on social media.

Volkanovski's City Kickboxing Gym teammate and No.6-ranked UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France recently said in an interview that Cejudo should stay retired because it would be difficult for him to compete in the 145-pound weight class.

During the latest episode of the Triple C & Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo hit back at Kara-France. He told co-host Dave Schmulenson that his speed and wrestling would make him a bad matchup for 'The Great'.

"Oh my god! Just another hater that is under 5'4''. Can you believe that, Schmo? The bad matchup is honestly for Volkanovski because he has never fought somebody [like me]. He [Kara-France] is right. I am short, compact and strong. There are two things that will make it difficult for Alexander the Average and that's my speed and my wrestling. It's my IQ, man! It does not matter who I fight. I'm going to go out there and take them out." Said Cejudo.

Cejudo capped off one of his classic callouts with a guarantee that, if given the opportunity, he would defeat Alexander Volkanovski.

"Anyway, Kai Kara-France you dirty Kiwi, I get it though. You are backing your friend Alexander the Average. But I tell you what man. If they give me that opportunity, I am gonna show you why I'm the history maker," quipped Cejudo.

Watch Henry Cejudo in conversation with The Schmo below:

Meanwhile, 'Don't Blink' knocked out former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in the first round at UFC 269 earlier this month.

Henry Cejudo will be apart of the broadcast team for Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC MMA promotion

Eagle FC's United States debut is one of the most talked about events in the MMA world right now. The Khabib Nurmagomedov-owned promotion will conduct its first ever US event on January 28th, 2022, at the FLX Arena in Miami.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Felicia Spencer and Henry Cejudo will be members of the Eagle FC broadcast team. Felicia Spencer and Henry Cejudo will be members of the Eagle FC broadcast team.

The commentary team for Eagle FC 44 will comprise media personality Cyrus Fees, former UFC women's featherweight title challenger Felicia Spencer, and Olympic gold medallist Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo announced his retirement from MMA after defending his bantamweight crown against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. However, he is desperate to make his return to the octagon next year and win a belt in a third different division.

