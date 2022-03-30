"Will Smith needs to be slapped himself"- Henry Cejudo trashes Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock

Henry Cejudo recently slammed Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars last Sunday.

In a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, host Schmo and former UFC champion Henry Cejudo were seen discussing a number of recent events, including Nate Diaz's request for release from the UFC and Demetrious Johnson's victory at One X.

During the conversation, the duo also discussed Will Smith's recent physical altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars. While commenting on the incident, Henry Ceujdo clearly disapproved of the actor's actions, labeling it as "Sh*tty."

Cejudo said:

" I kind of... I'm a big fan of Chris Rock. I thought that was sh*tty of Will Smith. You know, he knows Chris Rock is a uh, you know, he's a comedian, whether his wife took it personal or not that was not worth the slap, you know what I'm saying. But I guess they know each other or maybe it was something that he probably shouldn't have brought up. But I don't think it was that bad honestly."

You can check out the entire conversation between the two regarding the Oscars incident below:

Will Smith and Chris Rock made headlines recently after the actor slapped Rock for making a scathing remark about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness while referring to her as "GI Jane."

Henry Cejudo reveals why Figueiredo called out Kara-France instead of Figueiredo vs.Moreno 4

Deiveson Figueiredo recently called out Kai Kara-France after 'Don't Blink's impressive win against Askar Askarov at UFC Columbus. Kara-France had a decision win against Askarov, who was undefeated until then.

Henry Cejudo, who happens to be the Brazilian's training partner, had this to say about the reason for 'Deus da Guerra's abrupt change of plans:

"I spoke to him a couple days ago and he said 'After I heard what Brandon Moreno's team were saying, calling me a monkey and things like that,' that was the old coaching staff but it all falls back to Brandon Moreno and his team. Doesn't matter if he got rid of them yesterday, he didn't like that. I said 'Tell the world, tell Dana White, tell them this is why."

"I don't think people realized what Deiveson Figueiredo was feeling. He felt like a lot of Brandon's team were throwing a lot of comments at him. So I don't think he's gonna give Brandon that opportunity. Remember: the guy with the gold makes the rules, and right now Deiveson Figueiredo has that golden strap."-

Watch the full episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show below:

