Henry Cejudo explains why he wanted Khabib Nurmagomedov to move up to welterweight 

Henry Cejudo recently stated that he wanted Khabib Nurmagomedov to move up to the welterweight division in the UFC.

Nurmagomedov was one of the most dominant fighters in the promotion known for his exceptional grappling abilities. He defeated some of the top names in the lightweight division and retired with a record of 29-0.

On a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo explained why he wanted Nurmagomedov to step up to welterweight. In the process, he compared the retired champion to UFC's hottest prospect Khamzat Chimaev:

"Yeah, he's [Khamzat Chimaev] a dominant man. He believes in wrestling. He's obsessed with fighting. He doesn't have any kids like that's all he does. He's dedicated himself to this sport of mixed martial arts and he wants to be complete. Like Chimaev's legacy is to be the greatest of all time... to walk out with two or three UFC belts... when he's wrestler and you've been to the school he's been to like in Dagestan, a lot of things are possible. That's why I would have loved to have seen Khabib [Nurmagomedov] go up to 170 pounds, just for that same reason obviously."

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the hottest upcoming prospects in the UFC and has been compared to Nurmagomedov on a number of occasions. 'Borz' possesses immaculate wrestling skills and has finished off every opponent he has faced in the sport.

Check out the latest episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show below:

Henry Cejudo says he wants to expose Conor McGregor

The feud between Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor has continued to escalate, with Cejudo challenging 'Notorious' to a fight.

'Triple C' seems intent on riling up McGregor over social media. The pair, who are both former two-division world champions, have traded insults on several occasions. Cejudo wants to settle their differences by squaring off against the Irishman in the octagon.

On the same episode of the podcast, Cejudo challenged 'Notorious':

"Enough of this Twitter crap, enough of this cute Twitter stuff. Yeah, you are red panty night, and for that reason I do want to fight you. But think about it too, Conor McTapper, you got two belts and I have two belts. I have an Olympic gold medal and you don’t have anything... talk is cheap dude. You’ve commented on all the videos I do about you. I am a smart human being bro, you know that, and I want to expose you and I want to expose it live on pay-per-view if you wanna sign that contract. I’m waiting."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



DOUBLE CHAMP vs DOUBLE CHAMP



Champs across 4 different divisions



Who will become the 1st 3-division champ?



You got a 10-in reach advantage. I'll even fight at 155. Let me expose you McTapper. x 🥇



NEW EP: Let's cut all the bs @TheNotoriousMMA DOUBLE CHAMP vs DOUBLE CHAMPChamps across 4 different divisionsWho will become the 1st 3-division champ?You got a 10-in reach advantage. I'll even fight at 155. Let me expose you McTapper.x 🥇NEW EP: youtu.be/owYFdM4-CVk Let's cut all the bs @TheNotoriousMMA DOUBLE CHAMP vs DOUBLE CHAMPChamps across 4 different divisionsWho will become the 1st 3-division champ?You got a 10-in reach advantage. I'll even fight at 155. Let me expose you McTapper. 🏆🏆 x 🥇NEW EP: youtu.be/owYFdM4-CVk https://t.co/h5kfPW2VaP

That potential fight, though intriguing, is unlikely. Henry Cejudo is now retired and not in the best of terms with UFC president Dana White. Meanwhile, McGregor is gearing up for his return, where there is a possibility that he will be granted a shot at lightweight gold.

Edited by Aziel Karthak