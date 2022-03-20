×
"I want that blonde bi**h" - Ilia Tuporia furiously calls out Paddy Pimblett after stunning comeback win over Jai Herbert at UFC London

Illia Tuporia (left) wants to fight Paddy Pimblett (right) next. (Image credit. Instagram/Iliatopuria
Manjit Sarmah
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 20, 2022 03:54 AM IST
News

Ilia Tuporia is now planning to go after Paddy Pimblett after an epic comeback with a knockout win over Jai Herbert at UFC London.

After his win, the lightweight fighter called out Pimblett, saying:

“He’s a b****. Paddy Pimblett, win or lose, I want to fight you next and kick your ass like I did the last time,” Topuria shouted. “F*** you. I want that blonde b****. That Paddy b****.”

Watch Illia Tuporia as he calls out Pimblett in the tweet below:

That should surprise nobody...There's only ONE name on 🇬🇪 @TopuriaIlia's mind after THAT performance. #UFCLondon https://t.co/wlLDnLbm6o

Even though Ilia Tuporia suffered some brutal shots from Jai Herbert, he did recover quickly to come up with a takedown.

Towards the second round, Topuria let out some nasty punches before a powerful right hook led Herbert to collapse into the canvas. It was one of the best one-punch knockouts coming from the Georgian fighter.

Later on the same card, Pimblett secured a stunning victory over Kazula Vargas via a first-round submission. He then dismissed Tuporia's call out and instead told the fans in attendance to focus on positivity.

PADDY GET IT DONE IN LONDON![ @TheUFCBaddy | #UFCLondon ] https://t.co/wJsqI2jaw6

Ilia Tuporia opens up about recent altercation with Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria recently had a brawl at the fighter hotel before their respective UFC London bouts. In a video that surfaced online, Pimblett is seen flinging a bottle of sanitizer at Topuria, who responds with a punch. Topuria's teammates eventually dragged him away, stopping the fight from turning into a full-blown brawl.

In a recent appearance at The MMA Hour, Ilia Topuria revealed that he had a vengeance against Pimblett after 'The Baddy' made disrespectful comments about Georgia. Topuria explained how Pimblett mocked Russia's occupation of Georgia during a Twitter exchange with his fellow Georgian fighter Guram Kutateladze.

Ilia Tuporia said:

"So it didn't happen because he called me something yesterday. It comes from a long time ago. He was arguing with one of my close friends, with Guram, once in Twitter and he post like, 'And now I understand why Russia destroyed Georgia. Because you are dumbs'. And it makes my blood boil. You know when I saw, I was like surprised. I didn't believe it when I saw the tweet. Because in 2008, I was living in Georgia when that war happened. And it was a very difficult time for me, my family,"

Watch the full interview of Ilia Tuporia with Ariel Helwani below:

