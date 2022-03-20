"I want that blonde bi**h" - Ilia Tuporia furiously calls out Paddy Pimblett after stunning comeback win over Jai Herbert at UFC London

Ilia Tuporia is now planning to go after Paddy Pimblett after an epic comeback with a knockout win over Jai Herbert at UFC London.

After his win, the lightweight fighter called out Pimblett, saying:

“He’s a b****. Paddy Pimblett, win or lose, I want to fight you next and kick your ass like I did the last time,” Topuria shouted. “F*** you. I want that blonde b****. That Paddy b****.”

Watch Illia Tuporia as he calls out Pimblett in the tweet below:

Even though Ilia Tuporia suffered some brutal shots from Jai Herbert, he did recover quickly to come up with a takedown.

Towards the second round, Topuria let out some nasty punches before a powerful right hook led Herbert to collapse into the canvas. It was one of the best one-punch knockouts coming from the Georgian fighter.

Later on the same card, Pimblett secured a stunning victory over Kazula Vargas via a first-round submission. He then dismissed Tuporia's call out and instead told the fans in attendance to focus on positivity.

Ilia Tuporia opens up about recent altercation with Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria recently had a brawl at the fighter hotel before their respective UFC London bouts. In a video that surfaced online, Pimblett is seen flinging a bottle of sanitizer at Topuria, who responds with a punch. Topuria's teammates eventually dragged him away, stopping the fight from turning into a full-blown brawl.

In a recent appearance at The MMA Hour, Ilia Topuria revealed that he had a vengeance against Pimblett after 'The Baddy' made disrespectful comments about Georgia. Topuria explained how Pimblett mocked Russia's occupation of Georgia during a Twitter exchange with his fellow Georgian fighter Guram Kutateladze.

Ilia Tuporia said:

"So it didn't happen because he called me something yesterday. It comes from a long time ago. He was arguing with one of my close friends, with Guram, once in Twitter and he post like, 'And now I understand why Russia destroyed Georgia. Because you are dumbs'. And it makes my blood boil. You know when I saw, I was like surprised. I didn't believe it when I saw the tweet. Because in 2008, I was living in Georgia when that war happened. And it was a very difficult time for me, my family,"

Watch the full interview of Ilia Tuporia with Ariel Helwani below:

