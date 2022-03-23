"Masvidal is a b**ch"- Jake Paul gives his thoughts on the Colby Covingtion Jorge Masvidal altercation

Jake Paul blasted Jorge Masvidal over Colby Covington altercation and called out the UFC over fighter pay once again.

Covington and Masvidal made the headlines once again, but this time the UFC is no longer involved. The pair reportedly got involved in an altercation outside Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. As expected, the outspoken Jake Paul shared his thoughts on the subject.

According to 'The Problem Child,' he was not impressed by 'Gamebred' tracking Covington in a public place. The YouTuber thinks Masvidal can't get over the fact that he lost to 'Chaos' and now he wants revenge.

In a recent tweet, he wrote:

"Masvidal is a b**ch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him?"

Paul also blasted the UFC over fighter pay once again. As per the internet star, he had just learned from Huddle Up that the UFC has increased its profits by 6,200% since 2005, a figure 10 times higher than the promotion's declared fighter pay increase since the same year, which is 600%.

"UFC always says it’s increased fighter pay 600% since 2005. Per Huddle Up, UFC revenue is up 1,700% since 05 and PROFITS up by 6,200% [Shocked face with exploding head emoji] 10x fighter pay!!!"

See Paul's post below:

Jorge Masvidal wants Colby Covington to show his face

It is unclear how Jorge Masvidal found Colby Covington and what really happened in the alleged altercation. However, 'Gamebred' strongly suggested that he got the better of his former roommate in the encounter.

Shortly after crossing paths with Covington, Masvidal posted a video on Twitter in which he challenged 'Chaos' to reveal what he looks like at the moment. Masvidal's message certainly hints that he has done something to his UFC rival's face.

Check out Masvidal's challenge below:

The latest report from TMZ said Covington had told the police that Masvidal attacked him and punched him twice, fracturing his tooth in the process. The other punch reportedly landed on the 34-year-old's left eye. An investigation is said to be underway.

Covington and Masvidal squared off in the main event of UFC 272. The fight went the distance with 'Chaos' being declared the winner via unanimous decision. Though the fight was over, the two refused to end their feud.

