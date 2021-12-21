Jake Paul to sell Logan Paul's Rolex watch to renovate a gym built by his charity

Jake Paul has revealed that he’s going to sell Logan Paul’s Rolex watch to raise money for renovating a gym built by the ‘Boxing Bullies’ charity. ‘The Problem Child' is the founder of Boxing Bullies and defeated his older brother in a game of rock paper scissors to win the Rolex.

The game took place at an after-party following Jake Paul’s incredible sixth-round KO win over Tyron Woodley in their rematch on December 18th. After beating Logan Paul in a three-round game of rock paper scissors, Jake stated:

“Sponsors, I’m tagging y’all on my Instagram. I appreciate every one. This means a lot. All of this is for the kids. We just saw; I took Logan’s Rolex for the kids. We’re gonna renovate a gym with that Rolex. So, Boxing Bullies has been a big part of my life. I love every aspect of it – getting to help the kids, getting to renovate gyms around the world. We did our first gym in La Perla in Puerto Rico. So, this is just the start. Let’s go, for real. And I don’t wanna take up too much of your time to say too much sh**.” Paul then indicated that he’s going to auction the Rolex and a few other items to raise money for his charity. He said, “Yeah, that’s what I’m saying. So, we have some pretty cool items for auction here.”

Watch Jake Paul take Logan Paul’s Rolex and deliver a speech regarding Boxing Bullies in the video below:

All you need to know about Jake Paul's charity 'Boxing Bullies'

Earlier this year, Jake Paul launched Boxing Bullies, an anti-bullying charitable organization. A few excerpts from Paul’s statements regarding Boxing Bullies have been noted below:

"Our mission at Boxing Bullies is to help instill confidence, courage, and leadership into the youth through the sport of boxing. Boxing gave me purpose, it gave me something to fight for, so I am hoping to be able to share that with you guys, because I think it is the best sport in the world. Our mission is to fight back against bullying because bullying is such a prevalent problem in our generation.”

'The Problem Child' noted that he’s been both a bully and a victim of bullying. Paul also emphasized that it’s important to recognize one’s mistakes, stop bullying, and strive to improve.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jake Paul (5-0) is coming off a pair of consecutive wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The 24-year-old boxing wunderkind has his sights set on UFC megastars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz as potential opponents in 2022. Paul's next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be revealed.

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by Genci Papraniku