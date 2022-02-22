Jamahal Hill claims he will be UFC light heavyweight champion by next year

Jamahal Hill is bullish about his chances of rising to the top of the 205 lbs division.

The 30-year-old scored an emphatic first-round knockout victory against Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 48 this past weekend. He secured a second consecutive 'Performance of the Night' bonus for his efforts and advanced his professional record to 10-1 with the KO win.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFCVegas48 Sweet Dreams said GOOD NIGHT in the first round Sweet Dreams said GOOD NIGHT in the first round 😱 #UFCVegas48 https://t.co/YPBEWF11q8

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Hill was asked about his championship aspirations. The light-heavyweight contender replied:

"Next year. In the next year, I'll be there."

The Chicago native is also unsure that Jiří Procházka will be the 205 lbs champion when he gets his title shot. Hill doesn't believe it's a foregone conclusion that the Czech fighter will dethrone Glover Teixeira, the reigning champ, at UFC 274. 'Sweet Dreams' said:

"I'm not thinking that because I know what Glover brings. I believe Jiri has a good chance based on his flow and his striking. He's got power. But I don't know. I think if Glover gets a hold of him if he might be able to get him down and put it on him early in the first round, I think we see a whole different type of fight. That actually becomes a dog fight."

Jamahal Hill slams Volkan Oezdemir for doubting him

Jamahal Hill's victory over Johnny Walker was arguably the biggest win of his career. However, Volkan Oezdemir is skeptical about 'Sweet Dreams' despite the 30-year-old's breakout win at UFC Vegas 48.

Oezdemir tweeted that he doubts Hill's potential soon after his fight against Walker. In response, the American issued a scathing response and claimed that the former title challenger had suffered too much brain damage in his recent losses. He tweeted:

"I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut) My hands will change your life think it's a game and f**k around and find out!!!"

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH Volkan Oezdemir @volkan_oezdemir twitter.com/espnmma/status… I’m still doubting 🤔 @JamahalH I’m still doubting 🤔 @JamahalH twitter.com/espnmma/status… I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut) My hands will change your life think it's a game and fuck around and find out!!! twitter.com/volkan_oezdemi… I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut) My hands will change your life think it's a game and fuck around and find out!!! twitter.com/volkan_oezdemi…

Volkan Oezdemir is ranked No.8 in the 205 lbs division and is coming off back-to-back losses. The Swiss fighter could be a viable opponent for Jamahal Hill down the line. A win over Oezdemir would help 'Sweet Dreams' climb the ladder in his quest for championship gold.

Edited by C. Naik