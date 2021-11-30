"When you lose the fight, you don't check the internet" - Jan Blachowicz reacts to Jon Jones taking shots at him after loss to Glover Teixeira

Jan Blachowicz has responded to Jon Jones jibing at him after his loss to Glover Teixeira. Blachowicz lost his UFC light heavyweight title via second-round submission to Teixeira at UFC 267.

Following the Polish MMA stalwart’s defeat against Glover Teixeira, former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones took to Twitter to post the following tweet:

“See what happens when you’re talking sh**, not focusing on the opponent right in front of you. Another one bites the dust”

BONY @JonnyBones See what happens when you’re talking shit, not focusing on the opponent right in front of you. Another one bites the dust 🤷🏾‍♂️ See what happens when you’re talking shit, not focusing on the opponent right in front of you. Another one bites the dust 🤷🏾‍♂️

Jan Blachowicz secured a thunderous first-round KO win over Corey Anderson in their 2020 rematch. The Pole called out Jon Jones afterwards. ‘Bones’, then UFC light heavywright champion, seemed more than willing to defend his title against Blachowicz.

The fight didn’t come to fruition, however, Jones vacated the title in August 2020 ti campaign at heavyweight. Despite moving out of the 205-pound weight class, Jones still jibes at his 205-pound rivals.

Jan Blachowicz has addressed Jon Jones taking a shot at him after his Glover Teixeira loss. During an edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the veteran Polish fighter was asked about Jones’ tweet. Blachowicz responded by stating:

“Sorry, but, you know, when you lose the fight, you don’t check the internet from couple of days. So, I don’t know what he’s saying.” Upon being asked whether no one showed Jones’ tweet to him, Blachowicz said, “Nobody show it to me. But, okay, I will…Yeah, I will check it later, you know, and answer to him.” The former champion reiterated, “Okay, so, I will check in and answer to him.”

Watch Jan Blachowicz’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Jan Blachowicz has vowed to reclaim his title, while Jon Jones is primed to make his heavyweight debut in 2022

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Jan Blachowicz revealed he may return to the octagon in March 2022 and aims to recapture the UFC light heavyweight belt. While his next opponent hasn’t been confirmed, it’s believed that Blachowicz could face Aleksandar Rakic next.

MMA legend Jon Jones expects to make his long-awaited heavyweight debut in 2022. Earlier this year, ‘Bones’ highlighted he’d like to return in mid 2022 to vie for UFC heavyweight gold.

Presently, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to face interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. The winner will emerge as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion and likely defend the title against Jon Jones.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by Joshua Broom