"It's a smart move" - Jared Cannonier reacts to Jon Jones training with Henry Cejudo in Arizona

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier believes Jon Jones has made the right call by choosing to train with Henry Cejudo in Arizona.

During an interview with The Schmo, the 37-year-old recently weighed in on Jones' preparations for a move to the heavyweight division. Cannonier stated that the former UFC light heavyweight champion would benefit from working with the Cejudo brothers and the Fight Ready team if he intended on wrestling larger opponents. He said:

"He's [Jon Jones'] getting some coaching over there with the Cejudo brothers at Fight Ready. It's a smart move. Especially if he's planning on wrestling these big guys. I think that's one thing the heavyweight division hasn't had too much of but they are getting more of with the Eastern European and Russian fighters coming over to the heavier weight classes."

Jared Cannonier also jested that he was heartbroken since Jones didn't sound him out during the latter's sojourn to Arizona.

Watch the interview below:

Jon Jones' former foe isn't happy about Henry Cejudo helping 'Bones'

Jon Jones, now a member of Jackson’s MMA Acoma gym after parting ways with the Jackson-Wink academy, is concentrating on taking his grappling to the next level. He recently posted a video of himself working on his takedown defense with Henry Cejudo.

BONY @JonnyBones Turn lemons into lemonade ladies and gentlemen Turn lemons into lemonade ladies and gentlemen https://t.co/ca22j685Fe

'Bones' has been complimentary of his new training partners and admitted to feeling like a rookie during his sessions with team Fight Ready.

However, Daniel Cormier wasn't pleased with Cejudo's decision to take Jones under his wing and posted an Instagram story with the caption "F**K Cejudo." Cejudo responded to Cormier and said that it was his duty to take care of 'Bones'.

"Daniel man, you know I love you my man. You're retired just like me... As a legend, I'm a legend but as a legend we got to take care of other legends whether you guys had beef or not... I believe a happy Jon Jones is a successful Jon Jones and I think we got to take care of each other, we got to take care of our brothers," said Cejudo.

Watch Henry Cejudo's response below:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo #TripleCandSchmo #JonJones



👑👓: You know I love you @dc_mma , but legends got to take care of legends. Us 🐐🐐 gotta take care of each other. But if you don't like it DC, I got three words for ya 🧎🏾‍♂️ #bendtheknee 👑👓: youtu.be/cjJ9PEYAAr8 You know I love you @dc_mma, but legends got to take care of legends. Us 🐐🐐 gotta take care of each other. But if you don't like it DC, I got three words for ya 🧎🏾‍♂️ #bendtheknee #TripleCandSchmo #JonJones 👑👓: youtu.be/cjJ9PEYAAr8 https://t.co/Z6eYurWWAd

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by Avinash Tewari