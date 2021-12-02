"Whoever he's fighting, he's getting by them" - Javier Mendez believes there isn't a lightweight in the UFC that could defeat Islam Makhachev

Javier Mendez believes there isn't a lightweight in the UFC who could beat Islam Makhachev.

During a recent edition of the Javier Mendez AKA Podcast, Mendez stated that Islam Makhachev was the most elite fighter in the lightweight division and that he would overcome anyone in his path. He added that the 30-year-old winning the championship was only a matter of time.

"I think Islam Makhachev is hands down the best fighter in the lightweight division. It's just a matter of when he'll fight for the title. He'll win the title. There's no question about whether he can get past anyone. Whoever he's fighting, he's getting by them. It's just a matter of when he gets the opportunity."

Mendez admitted that Makhachev could get knocked out, just like anybody could in MMA, but emphasized that nobody could beat the 21-1 fighter on the points system as long as he was fully prepared and mentally ready.

Khabib Nurmagomedov calls Islam Makhachev the best lightweight in the world

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently showered Islam Makhachev with praise, calling him the "best in the world."

During an interview with Daniel Cormier to promote UFC 4, 'The Eagle', Makhachev's long-time friend and training partner, said that it was his compatriot's turn to shine.

"Twenty years, this guy keep doing same thing. Winning, winning, winning. Right now is his time to shine you know. He have to make statement... His wrestling, his pressure, his conditioning, his grappling, his striking. They talk about Islam number five vs. number six Dan Hooker. Islam is the best in the world. He is not number five," said Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov also said that Makhachev's ability to hold his ground in every aspect of MMA set him apart from the rest of the division.

Islam Makhachev will face the No.3-ranked Beneil Dariush at Fight Night 203 on February 26th, 2022. If Makhachev can pick up another victory, he will in all likelihood find himself on the cusp of a long awaited title shot.

