"Yes, 100 percent" - Javier Mendez believes Cain Velasquez will return to WWE and reveals that the AKA duo are set to start a podcast together

Veteran MMA coach Javier Mendez recently discussed the possible return of Cain Velasquez to the WWE.

During a recent episode of The Schmozone Podcast, Mendez was asked about Velasquez's possible return to pro-wrestling.

Discussing Velasquez's potential return to the sport, Mendez said:

"Yes, 100 percent. You will see him pro-wrestling. He's already doing that Lucha Libre, he has got to deal with them. I think at one point you'll probably see him back in the WWE. Just that the COVID situation caused this. He was one of the higher guys that there was on the totem pole but he wasn't as experienced. You know, so... he was let go for that particular reason."

Towards the end of the conversation, Mendez also revealed that he will be working with the former UFC heavyweight champion on a podcast as well.

"Cain Velasquez and I are debating and working on uh, we're gonna do a podcast."

You can catch the full episode of the The Schmozone Podcast below:

Javier Mendez describes how a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre would unfold

Javier Mendez recently shared his opinion on a possible showdown between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov in the octagon.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, the MMA coach expressed his excitement regarding the hypothetical super fight. The AKA head coach claimed that Nurmagomedov would dominate 'GSP' if the two ever locked horns inside the octagon.

“That would be interesting, that would be fun to watch. He’s grappling now, he [Khabib Nurmagomedov] kills everybody. The guy is still killing everybody - he’s heavier though, but he’s killing everybody...Khabib is gonna dominate him, just like he does everybody else. That’s what I expect. I expect nothing less from him. I’ve never seen him not dominate anybody,” said Mendez.

Watch the full interview with coach Mendez on Submission Radio below:

Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre have both expressed interest in fighting one another in the past. Before his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October, Nurmagomedov highlighted 'Rush' as a potential opponent for his 30th fight.

However, following the death of his father, the then-lightweight champion retired in October 2020.

