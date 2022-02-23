"I don't think anybody can" - Javier Mendez on why Islam Makhachev may never surpass Khabib Nurmagomedov as the MMA GOAT

Javier Mendez has explained why he believes it'll be tough for Islam Makhachev to overtake Khabib Nurmagomedov in the GOAT discussion.

With an unbeaten record of 29-0 in mixed martial arts, it's not exactly hard to understand why Khabib is so lauded within the MMA community. His run in the UFC, in particular, was incredibly dominant. His last three-fight stretch against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje is often highlighted as one of the best stints in lightweight history.

Islam Makhachev is hoping to live up to that reputation in his own right but still has a long way to go. AKA head coach Javier Mendez recently talked about comparisons that have been made between the two:

“To me, I don’t think so [that Islam can surpass Khabib]. I don’t think anybody can [surpass someone] that retires without any losses. It’s never happened to him, and how many rounds has Khabib lost? Who can you say that about? For any of you guys watching, tell me one great fighter that has lost less rounds than Khabib. Tell me. Then we can talk - and, been clean.”

The MMA journey of Islam Makhachev

By the time he managed to get to the UFC, Islam had already accumulated a nice 11-0 record in mixed martial arts. From there, he's built that resume up to 21-1, with a nine-fight win streak to his name.

The one hiccup on his record was a fairly notable one as he was knocked out by Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in October 2015. This, in many ways, now looks like a pretty big anomaly, given how dominant Makhachev has been since that night.

His win over Dan Hooker was arguably his most impressive yet. This Saturday, he'll hope to build on that when he collides with Bobby Green in the main event of UFC Vegas 49.

It's not the fight he was expecting to have but after Beneil Dariush pulled out due to injury, it's what he's been left with.

It'll go down in Sin City at a catchweight of 160 pounds.

