"They don't like each other" - Javier Mendez reveals beef between Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik is real

Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik have hit the combat sports community like a storm. Ever since videos of them enacting pretend weigh-ins hit the internet, fans have wondered whether their beef is sincere or if it is all part of an elaborate gimmick. Javier Mendez recently revealed that it was the former.

Fans and pundits have taken a real shine to Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik and the hype that surrounds them is unlikely to decrease anytime soon. In a recent episode of the Javier Mendez Podcast, the American Kickboxing Academy head coach revealed that both Hasbulla and Abdu share an animosity-filled relationship with each other.

"So I'm with Rizwan, I'm with Khabib today and I said, 'Hey, what's the deal with those guys? It's a joke, right?' And Rizwan says, 'No coach, they hate each other.' I go, 'What?! They hate each other?' He goes, 'Yes. They really hate each other.'"

Catch the Javier Mendez Podcast below:

Javier Mendez believed the beef between Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik was all for show

Javier Mendez revealed that he initially believed Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik were only play-acting for entertainment purposes. However, he was seemingly wrong about it, something which was made apparent after he saw Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira's post on Instagram.

"I just looked at Instagram right now, where Nogueira, he put a post up with these two guys going at it and it did look real. I thought it was all playing. I thought they were making it up. But no. And Khabib would never lie to me. He goes, 'Those guys don't like each other.' Now will they ever fight? I don't know. But the hate is real."

A fight between Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik is currently not on the horizon. However, with the way the two have managed to pique the interest of the MMA faithful, it would be no surprise to see them lace up a pair of gloves and butt heads inside the octagon down the line.

