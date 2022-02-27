Javier Mendez explains why Charles Oliveira can't threaten Khabib Nurmagomedov's GOAT status

Javier Mendez has explained why he believes Charles Oliveira's accomplishments can’t compare with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s GOAT (Greatest of All Time) status. Mendez – who was Nurmagomedov’s longtime head coach – has consistently maintained that ‘The Eagle’ is one of, if not the, greatest fighters of all time.

Speaking to Jimmy Smith on the Unlocking the Cage podcast, AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) founder and world-renowned MMA coach Javier Mendez opened up on multiple topics. Among these topics was the upcoming fight between UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7th.

A win at UFC 274 would extend Oliveira’s current winning streak to 11. Smith alluded to this fact and opined that beating Gaethje could help Oliveira ascend to the status of the lightweight GOAT.

Javier Mendez disagreed and pointed out that ‘Do Bronx’ has lost several fights in the past. Oliveira boasts a professional MMA record of 32 wins, 8 losses, and 1 NC (No Contest). Mendez stated:

“Yeah, but I don’t ever see comparing him to the best ever. I don’t see how it’s possible with all the losses he’s had. And he’s had some great performances, but he’s still lost a lot. He’s lost a lot of rounds in the past. I don’t see how you can make that comparison. I could say he is dominant. But to put him in that GOAT category? No. Even with a win over Justin, I don’t see it.”

Check out Javier Mendez’s conversation with Jimmy Smith in the audio clip below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains what makes Islam Makhachev the best in the world

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in October 2020 with an undefeated 29-0 MMA record. ‘The Eagle’ has been working as a part-time coach at AKA – helping train his teammates, including the likes of Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and other elite fighters.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier for EA Sports late last year, Khabib Nurmagomedov hailed longtime training partner Islam Makhachev as the best lightweight in the UFC. Explaining the reason behind the same, Nurmagomedov said:

"20 years, this guy keep doing same thing. Winning, winning, winning... His wrestling, his pressure, his conditioning, his grappling, his striking…He can, with boxer, he can box. With striker, like kicker, he can kick. Like wrestler, he can wrestle. He good everywhere... Brother, right now is Islam's time brother, you know. Islam have to be best everywhere. This is his time"

Presently, we’re just hours away from Islam Makhachev’s pivotal lightweight matchup against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49. The consensus is that the winner of this fight could likely find themselves competing in a UFC lightweight title bout later this year.

