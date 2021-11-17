"It's not a legit promotion" - Javier Mendez blasts the UFC for offering Justin Gaethje a title shot over Islam Makhachev

Javier Mendez has criticized the UFC for seemingly offering Justin Gaethje a UFC lightweight title shot over Islam Makhachev.

During a livestream on the Javier Mendez AKA Podcast YouTube channel, AKA head coach Javier Mendez addressed the discussion regarding whether Justin Gaethje or Islam Makhachev deserves the next title shot. Mendez believes his student, Makhachev, is more deserving of it. Nevertheless, he stated:

“If the fans want it, the UFC will put it on. It’s a matter of not what coach thinks, not what Justin [Gaethje] thinks – It’s what makes the most money. And if it’s Justin that makes the most money for the UFC, that’s who’s gonna get it. The UFC is not making decisions based on anything but what fits in their pocketbook.”

Javier Mendez explained that before his star pupil Khabib Nurmagomedov captured the UFC lightweight title, the UFC had Nurmagomedov sign a contract for a title fight. Mendez noted that despite having signed the contract, Nurmagomedov was leapfrogged by Conor McGregor.

Javier Mendez refrained from directly naming Conor McGregor. He highlighted that the UFC chose to accord the title shot to McGregor instead of Nurmagomedov because the Irishman is a huge pay-per-view draw. Mendez added:

“So, that’s what they do. And you know what, it’s not a legit promotion; no promotion is. No fight promotion is legit. None. So, don’t think I’m bashing on one or the other. I’m not bashing on anyone. I just understand how promotion does, and what they do, and what they have to do. The UFC is a great promotion, but that’s the politics of the game. And Bellator is a great promotion, but if they were in pay-per-view, that’s the politics of the game for them, too. That’s just the way it goes. Not bashing anybody; just stating facts.”

Furthermore, Mendez and his podcast co-host Len cited an example of the film industry. They noted that big-name stars attract audiences and garner significant revenues for moviemakers. This is why they’re usually the most desirable cast for moviemakers rather than relatively lesser-known actors.

On that note, Mendez emphasized that the MMA industry, too, works in this manner. He indicated that MMA isn’t just a sport but rather sports entertainment.

Watch Javier Mendez break down the Justin Gaethje-Islam Makhachev UFC title shot situation in the video below:

Justin Gaethje’s next fight could be a rematch with an old foe or a clash with a new opponent

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is set to defend his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on December 11th. The consensus is that Justin Gaethje is likely to face the winner of this fight for the UFC lightweight title next year.

Dustin Poirier defeated Justin Gaethje via fourth-round TKO back in 2018, and ‘The Highlight’ has consistently maintained that he’d like to avenge that loss. Should Poirier win at UFC 269, Gaethje will get a chance to not only capture the title but also even the score with ‘The Diamond.’

Alternatively, if Charles Oliveira wins at UFC 269, Justin Gaethje will be up against an opponent he’s never faced before. It will be a fresh matchup for Gaethje, who will look to dethrone the veteran Brazilian MMA stalwart.

