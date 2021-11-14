5 reasons why Islam Makhachev deserves the next UFC lightweight title shot instead of Justin Gaethje

Making his way into the UFC around 2015, Islam Makhachev was a known training partner of Khabib Nurmagomedov. With a demanding 9-fight winning streak in Makhachev's back pocket, the Dagestan native is on track for a 155-pound title shot, though Justin Gaethje is also waiting in the wings.

The UFC lightweight division has become the crown jewel of UFC weight classes. As superstars like Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have risen to the top of the heap, the sport has never been so exciting. Even though the 155-pound division is packed to the brim with contenders, there seem to be a few hard-hitting athletes that feel they should be next in line.

Justin Gaethje is the No. 2-ranked lightweight and is coming off a possible 'Fight of the Year' contender. After Michael Chandler and Gaethje went to war in all three rounds, Gaethje pulled away with a more calculated approach. Even so, one emphatic performance after being stopped by Nurmagomedov in his last fight was not enough to lock up a shot at 155-pound gold for Gaethje.

Despite Gaethje's desire to re-enter the title picture, here are 5 reasons why Islam Makhachev is the more deserving lightweight next for a 155-pound title shot.

#5. The dominance of Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev has looked dominant inside the cage. Of course, Makhachev has endured some struggles in the UFC, most notably against Adriano Martins in 2015. After getting worked over while striking, Martins knocked Makhachev out within two minutes of the first round. The bout would serve as Makhachev's second UFC appearance and his only defeat.

In the wake of his lone loss in the UFC, Islam Makhachev went back to the drawing board to fix his mistakes. Makhachev's knockout loss against Martins served as the catalyst for seeing him achieve excellency. Following the defeat, Islam Makhachev would wait a year before returning to action.

Unlike Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev uses his striking more. In a display of dominance, the Russian native knocked out Gleison Tibau in a single round. As a fighter who gave Nurmagomedov trouble back in 2012, Makhachev made it look effortless against Tibau.

Fast forward to 2021. Islam Makhachev has not lost since 2015. The 30-year-old has maintained an unbeaten record for six years in the UFC. The same cannot be said for Gaethje. While the former title challenger has a fan-friendly style, Islam Makhachev deserves the next title shot based on dominance and merit alone.

