Jiri Prochazka surprised Kamaru Usman said he can beat Jan Blachowicz - "Adesanya didn't beat Jan and he thinks he can beat Jan?"   

Jiri Prochazka doubts Kamaru Usman stands a chance against Jan Blachowicz.

Recently, Usman claimed that he can beat Blachowicz. His opinion did not go down well with the Czech light heavyweight contender.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Kamaru Usman considered challenging Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title 🤯 Kamaru Usman considered challenging Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title 🤯 https://t.co/OYdiKOshFx

During a recent interview with The AllStar, Prochazka was surprised after hearing what Usman said. According to 'Denisa', if middleweight champion Israel Adesanya failed against Blachowicz, the lighter Usman would find it even more difficult at 205 lb:

"I think he will not be so quick in our division and the power too will not be on the same level like in our weight... How many kilos he have? He's two weights under us, under light heavyweight so that will be the challenge for him. [Israel] Adesanya didn’t beat Jan and he thinks he can beat Jan? That’s gonna be a big and strong work. He’s a very big name but this [division] is very strong."

Prochazka reiterated that Usman was not his problem and he wasn't thinking about a fight with the Nigerian-American. Instead, he is focused on his first crack at the light heavyweight belt against Glover Teixeira at UFC 274.

A former UFC light heavyweight champion is certain Kamaru Usman can beat Jan Blachowicz

Jiri Prochazka is convinced that jumping from 170 to 205 lb will not end well for Kamaru Usman. However, former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans feels otherwise.

During a chat with ESPN MMA, Evans was certain that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' could beat Blachowicz.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via A mentor to Kamaru Usman, Rashad Evans spoke about the champ outgrowing his high school nickname.(via @YNGNKL A mentor to Kamaru Usman, Rashad Evans spoke about the champ outgrowing his high school nickname.(via @YNGNKL) https://t.co/TrqNqA4Wt3

Furthermore, 'Suga' is positive that Usman can do well in the heavyweight division too:

“Of course I gotta go with my boy 100%. Yeah, that's definitely something he’s thinking about. Kamaru is one of the most competitive guys out there. He’s got a discipline and work ethic like no other. If he sets his mind to it, he can definitely go out there and do his thing. When he’s in that training room, 205 or heavyweight it don't matter.”

