"Maybe they shoud have a boxing fight" - John Kavanagh jokingly offers a simple solution to the 'best boxer' debate between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh offered a solution for the 'best boxer in the UFC' debate between 'The Notorious' and Max Holloway.

Kavanagh, who's a long-time mentor and trainer of the Irish megastar, asserted that Holloway and McGregor should face each other in a boxing match to settle the debate, once and for all.

In an interview with Submission Radio, when asked about his opinion on who's the best boxer in MMA, John Kavanagh said:

"Yeah, look, there's so many great storylines for Conor there against any of these guys [in 155 and 170 lbs divisions]. Maybe they should have a boxing fight and decide it. Because once it's MMA, it's MMA, right? Like I said, all of these conversations are fun but I certainly would leave them for the fans to debate online."

Max Holloway and Conor McGregor have recently been involved in a social media debate about who the best boxer in the UFC is. Holloway has stated for a while that he is, in fact, the best boxer in UFC, the proof of which was laid out when 'Blessed' fought Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar.

Nick Hayden @nickphayden Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar



Insane live fight banter.



Fighter purse payouts:



💰Holloway: $300k Guaranteed • $100k win bonus • $20k Promo bonus



💰Katter: $250k Guaranteed • $10k promo bonus



Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar Insane live fight banter. Fighter purse payouts: 💰Holloway: $300k Guaranteed • $100k win bonus • $20k Promo bonus 💰Katter: $250k Guaranteed • $10k promo bonus https://t.co/xSuraCetIF

McGregor, however, has showcased that he possesses an impressive eye for the 'sweet science' as well. The Irishman's journey towards featherweight and lightweight glory is testament to his impeccable striking skills.

At UFC 205, Conor McGregor displayed a clinically flawless performance against Eddie Alvarez. 'The Notorious' finished Eddie Alvarez in the second round via TKO in an astonishing display of counter striking and defense.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Calm. Composed. Clinical.



Conor McGregor with one of the great title fight performances vs Eddie Alvarez 🙏



| January18 | BT Sport Box Office "He didn't just do it, he did it flawlessly."Calm. Composed. Clinical.Conor McGregor with one of the great title fight performances vs Eddie Alvarez 🙏 #UFC246 | January18 | BT Sport Box Office "He didn't just do it, he did it flawlessly."Calm. Composed. Clinical.Conor McGregor with one of the great title fight performances vs Eddie Alvarez 🙏#UFC246 | January18 | BT Sport Box Office https://t.co/UKliXiTJF8

John Kavanagh reflects back on Conor McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264; says 'you only lose when you quit'

John Kavanagh shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor's recent loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, in which the Irishman broke his leg.

Commenting on how the disastrous loss affected him and McGregor's team, Kavanagh said:

"You know, there's the overriding message of combat sports is dealing with failure, dealing with losses, dealing with injuries and having that mindset. I'm never going to lose if I'm never going to quit, it's only when you quit is when the real loss comes in... The overall goal of this is to get many people as possible who are fans of this sport, get involved in this sport."

Watch John Kavanagh's full interview with Submission Radio below:

Edited by C. Naik