"Khabib is the best lightweight" - John McCarthy reacts to Benson Henderson saying B.J. Penn is the lightweight GOAT

John McCarthy recently revealed his pick for the best lightweight in the history of mixed martial arts.

Not too long ago, Benson Henderson claimed that B.J. Penn sits way ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the 155-pound GOAT discussion. However, 'Big John' clearly disagrees with that view.

In a recent episode of his Weighing In podcast, McCarthy dissected the MMA records of B.J. Penn and 'The Eagle'. The former UFC referee concluded that he will always regard Khabib as the greatest lightweight in the history of MMA.

"We've talked about this before and we've had this discussion and we said, 'Are these two [B.J. Penn and Khabib Nurmagomeodov] the best lightweights in the history of the sport.' We said, 'Yeah we do believe they are.' Again it's an opinion and if it's Josh's opinion or my opinion or Benson's opinion, he thinks it's B.J., that's great you know. Maybe he's right. But it's real simple, when one guy is... what's B.J.? 16-14 or 16-15, as far as records, and one guy's 29-0. I'm sorry, I'm still going to say that Khabib is the best lightweight that there's ever been."

Watch the full episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

John McCarthy supports Joe Rogan amid accusations of alleged racist comments

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan was recently engulfed in yet another controversy after a video of him using the 'N-Word' went viral. Responding to this, John McCarthy recently expressed his support for the UFC color commentator.

McCarthy defended Rogan in a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast. He stated that Rogan has assisted many others in starting their own podcasts and has always been generous to those who sought his assistance.

"First off, Joe Rogan's incredible and I want to say that I've known Joe since UFC 12, that's when he was first hired to be the backstage guy... You could see that [he had] a pretty good grasp of what's going on in the world of martial arts. This guy's kind of smart. People are always going to take shots at the people at the top. Joe Rogan's at the top. [He's] as good a human being and he doesn't have a racist bone in his body."

Watch John McCarthy extend his support to Joe Rogan below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard