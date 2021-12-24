"If they let him walk, I think they're crazy" - John McCarthy on the UFC potentially releasing Francis Ngannou after UFC 270

Disputes regarding pay have been going on for quite some time between the UFC and heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. 'The Predator' has even talked about the issue on social media.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou It's crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition.



The 35-year-old has only one fight left on his current contract. Ngannou is scheduled to fight interim titleholder Ciryl Gane in a unification bout at UFC 270 next month.

If the the contract does not get renewed, 'The Predator' could part ways with the UFC after his main event clash with 'Bon Gamin'.

MMA broadcaster John McCarthy believes it would be a huge mistake for the UFC to let go of the Cameroonian. Speaking on his Weighing In podcast with Josh Thomson, McCarthy said that even if Ngannou loses his upcoming fight, the UFC should still try to keep him under contract.

"Heavyweights, they're a different breed... good, big guys are rare... I don't know the numbers and I don't know all the dynamics behind it with the UFC but people seem to want to see Francis Ngannou fight and it's because he can knock people out. So, I can't believe that their numbers aren't at least adequate when Francis is on the card... If he loses this fight with Gane, which is a possibility, if they let him walk, I think they're crazy."

Dana White shares his thoughts on contract negotiations with Francis Ngannou

UFC president Dana White recently sat down for a chat with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto. During the interaction, White said that Francis Ngannou's representation has played a part in the complications between the Cameroonian and the UFC.

"These things happen sometimes, you know. You don't always come to terms with people... I'm trying to be nice today. When you're a fighter... You gotta be careful who you get to represent you because that's what they do. And I don't think he's had the best representation."

