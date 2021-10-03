"Those websites are being sexist" - Jorge Masvidal slams MMA media for not covering women's bare-knuckle fights

Jorge Masvidal believes that certain sections of MMA media are “sexist.” He's criticized them for overlooking women’s bare-knuckle fights. ‘Gamebred’ suggested that journalists need to do a better job when it comes to covering the women.

In an interview with MMA Uncensored, Jorge Masvidal notably spoke about his own bare-knuckle MMA promotion, the Gamebred Fighting Championship. Shedding light upon the lack of coverage for Gamebred FC and women’s bare-knuckle fights, Masvidal stated:

“It’s pretty interesting that a lot of MMA websites ain’t covering it. But that’s because they have a personal problem with me. But they should be looking at the bigger picture in covering women’s sport advancing. So, I’m very upset with some of these websites that ain’t giving it the love and sh**. Because was it another promoter, it’d be all over these pages. But these pages are controlled by a lot of these guys that don’t like me on a personal level.”

Jorge Masvidal added that there are various reasons behind why some of the sport's websites don't cover Gamebred FC events. Masvidal reiterated that women’s bare-knuckle MMA fights should receive extensive coverage in the media.

“What the f**k is going on here? I see like, a little bit of, I don’t wanna pull the card, but what’s that called...oh, sexist. Those websites are being sexist, motherf**ker. That’s what they’re being. I’m talking about on Instagram pages, websites; all these websites that cover MMA.”

Catch Jorge Masvidal's comments on the coverage of women's bare-knuckle fighting below:

Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred FC held its second event on October 1 at the Biloxi Community Center in Biloxi, Mississippi. The event featured both men’s and women’s fights and was headlined by a bout between Alex Nicholson and Johnathan Ivey. Nicholson defeated Ivey via first-round TKO.

Jorge Masvidal aims to return to winning ways in the UFC

Jorge Masvidal’s stardom and momentum have taken a hit as of late. That's courtesy of a couple of losses against reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal’s most recent fight was a second-round KO loss against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in their rematch at UFC 261 in April. It marked the first time he’d been stopped via KO/TKO or submission in the UFC.

Also Read

Jorge Masvidal has consistently maintained that he intends to fight again this year and work his way back to another shot at the UFC welterweight title.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Harvey Leonard

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far