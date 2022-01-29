Jorge Masvidal's manager reacts to Jake Paul targeting 'Gamebred' in Dana White diss track

Jorge Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa has reacted to Jake Paul's jibe at ‘Gamebred’ in his diss track against Dana White. Paul, the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer, released a song on his official YouTube channel a few hours back.

The song is seemingly a diss track against UFC president Dana White, with Jake Paul suggesting that the MMA organization is underpaying its fighters. Over the past several months, ‘The Problem Child’ has been criticizing White and the UFC for purportedly underpaying their fighters.

However, one ought to note that Paul’s latest jab at Dana White and the UFC – the diss track released on his YouTube channel – contains a disclaimer shown early on in the video. The consensus is that this has been done as a precautionary measure by Paul, lest he get sued by White and the UFC.

Watch the full diss track by Jake Paul below:

Apart from Dana White, Jake Paul also targeted UFC megastars Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and BMF champion Jorge Masvidal. The 25-year-old rapped that Masvidal had to compete in 50 professional MMA bouts before he finally earned $5 million. Paul stated:

“First of all, Masvidal, you ain’t rich. 50 fights for 5 mil. That ain’t sh**.”

A Twitter user noted that this insult could lead to ‘Gamebred’ attacking Paul if they were to run into one another. Jorge Masvidal’s longtime manager Malki Kawa responded to this by tweeting:

“For @GamebredFighter it’s always on site”

Jorge Masvidal shoots down the idea of a potential fight against Jake Paul

Back in early 2021, Jake Paul visited Jorge Masvidal at the ATT (American Top Team) gym in Coconut Creek, Florida, and briefly trained with the veteran MMA fighter. This was prior to 'The Problem Child's boxing match against Masvidal’s old MMA rival Ben Askren.

Nevertheless, after Jake Paul’s win over Askren, their cordial relationship fell apart. Paul challenged ‘Gamebred’ to face him in the boxing ring, while Masvidal dared the young boxer to fight him in an MMA bout in the UFC.

Interestingly, in a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Masvidal went on to completely dismiss the idea of fighting Paul. ‘Gamebred’ said:

"I worked too hard on my career. To like bring somebody over and yeah, I get it [Jake Paul's] like famous in some metaverse world but in my world, they don't give a f*** about it... I've really been doing this [fighting] close to 20 years professionally now... Who the f*** is this Jake Paul guy bro?"

Watch Masvidal's full interview on The MMA Hour here:

Paul’s next boxing matchup and comeback date are yet to be officially announced. Meanwhile, Masvidal is set to fight friend-turned-foe Colby Covington in a welterweight bout that’ll headline UFC 272 on March 5th.

Also Read Article Continues below

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told The grudge match we've all been waiting forColby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN . Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. The grudge match we've all been waiting for 💥Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN. Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. https://t.co/n1FclaclwU

Edited by David Andrew