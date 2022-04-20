"I don't see him being a world champion" - Jorge Masvidal shares opinion on Paddy Pimblett and Sean O'Malley

Jorge Masvidal recently shared his take on surging UFC superstars Paddy Pimblett and Sean O'Malley. 'Gamebred' acknowledged the entertainment that Pimblett brings but doesn't think highly of the 'The Baddy's' skillset.

Masvidal doesn't see championship potential in Pimbett going by the Liverpudlian's current skillset. However, 'Gamebred' noted that there is always scope for improvement for 'The Baddy'.

The 37-year old recently said on an episode of IMPAULSIVE:

"I think he [Pimblett] is entertaining as f***. I think he's wild. But from the skillset right now I don't see him being a world champion. But that could change, you know, right. But his skillset right now, I don't think it's at the top, where it should be, you know."

When asked about Sean O'Malley, Masvidal had no qualms regarding 'Suga's' athletic abilities. However, 'Gamebred' expressed his concern regarding O'Malley's physical build, having watched him suffer a first-round TKO loss against Marlon 'Chito' Vera:

"He's good. Great athlete. I did see him when he fought Chito Vera, which is another guy that I love a lot, a good friend of mine. He got hurt and then couldn't continue right. So going forth, is he a little fragile or something? Not like mentally but physically, is he not as sturdy as everybody else? That's something you gotta wonder. But as far as an athlete and talent goes the kid has it in him. He's got good timing, great distance, good speed and he's f***ing huge for the weight class."

Watch Jorge Masvidal weigh in on Paddy Pimblett and Sean O'Malley below:

Paddy Pimblett refuses to take on ranked opponent unless offered a better deal

Paddy Pimblett was a star in the global MMA community before signing with the UFC. The former Cage Warriors lightweight champion did not fail to impress UFC fans, scoring a first-round TKO win over Luigi Vendramini on his promotional debut.

Most recently, 'The Baddy' scored an impressive comeback win via rear-naked choke against Kazula Vargas at UFC London. While he walked away with performance bonuses in both of his outings, Pimblett wants a new UFC deal.

Interestingly, the Liverpudlian has refused to fight ranked lightweight contenders without a better deal. the 27-year old said at the UFC London post-fight scrum:

“I wouldn’t take a top 15 fight. I’ll be honest, I wouldn’t. Add some more zeroes to my contract and then I will. I think I proved tonight that I deserve a new contract. Not this little standard one.”

Watch Pimblett's appearance at the post-fight presser below:

