Jorge Masvidal warns "little guy" Conor McGregor that he may have to "hospitalize" the Irishman

Two of the biggest superstars in the UFC, Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal, are at loggerheads.

Earlier today, McGregor called for 'Gamebred' to be stripped of his 'BMF' belt. He also lambasted the 36-year-old for withdrawing from his fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 269.

Extending their ongoing Twitter feud, Masvidal recently warned McGregor that he would be "hospitalized" if the Irishman continued to annoy him.

"Pipe down there little guy. I’m in a good mood so go annoy someone else before I put out the contract to get you hospitalized again #supernecessary."

Masvidal, coming off two consecutive title losses at the hands of Kamaru Usman, was forced to pull out of the UFC 269 card due to an undisclosed injury. He's currently ranked No.7 in the welterweight division.

McGregor, on the other hand, is recovering from the leg break he sustained at UFC 264. His medical suspension term will come to an end in January next year. Following his second loss to Dustin Poirier, the Irishman has fallen to No.9 in the 155-pound rankings.

"I’m too much man for him" - Jorge Masvidal on why a fight with Conor McGregor may never happen

Jorge Masvidal has spent the majority of his career fighting at 170 pounds. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has competed in three fights as a welterweight.

Due to their size difference, Masvidal doesn't think Conor McGregor would cause him many problems in the octagon. For that reason, he thinks their potential mega-fight may never happen.

'Gamebred' also thinks he's "too much man" for the former two-division UFC champ. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Masvidal said:

"When they asked [Dana White] why the fight is not happening, he said it in the nicest way possible and he said I was too much man for him. Meaning, I’m too much man for him. I asked this guy to fight me, you know? It is what it is... My will, my size, my determination, mix in with I’m not a quitter, I’ve never tapped in my life. It’s a different type of dog over here. I’m too much man for him in every way that could possibly be said."

Catch Jorge Masvidal's comments in the video below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard