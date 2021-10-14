"Stylistically they match up very well" - Josh Thomson breaks down Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Josh Thomson previewed how the upcoming heavyweight showdown between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane could possibly play out. The two heavyweights will face each other at UFC 270 next January.

During the most recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson and John McCarthy discussed multiple topics. The conversation eventually steered towards the upcoming heavyweight title bout between 'The Predator' and 'Bon Gamin'. McCarthy expressed his excitement regarding the bout between the two heavyweights and lauded UFC president Dana White for setting up the fight.

Josh Thomson proceeded to break down how the fight between Ngannou and Gane could play out. He said:

"Stylistically they matchup very well. I think Gane has the better wrestling, I think the strength factor is gonna go to Ngannou. The power is gonna go to Ngannou for sure in terms of the boxing. But we've seen highlights of them training together and Ciryl Gane was having some good segments and some good moments in that sparring but like I always say we can't be talking about practice. It's not the same when the lights come on."

"This is gonna be a good fight. It's gonna be an exciting fight, I think if Gane is able to get this fight to the ground if he's able to get it there early, it'll change how the rest of the bout is fought. If he's not able to get it there early, it can be an early night for him. Overall though I'm excited about the fact that the fight will unify these titles and we'll get to see a good heavyweight match-up."

Watch Josh Thomson preview the upcoming heavyweight clash in the episode below:

Francis Ngannou will face his former teammate Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou will face Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. The unification clash between the two heavyweights will happen in January 2022.

'The Predator' and 'Bon Gamin' shared a gym and engaged in a few sparring sessions against each other at the MMA Factory in France. Francis Ngannou was under the tutelage of coach Fernand Lopez until he parted ways with the gym and set up base in Las Vegas.

Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic in a rematch at UFC 260 and became the new UFC heavyweight champion. Ciryl Gane defeated Derrick Lewis in his previous bout to become the interim heavyweight champion.

