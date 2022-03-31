"This is gonna be a great fight" - Josh Thomson predicts how Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori will play out

Josh Thomson recently made a prediction for the upcoming bout between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori.

In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, hosts Josh Thomson and John McCarthy came together to discuss several topics, including Fabricio Werdum's potential retirement and Bellator's recent announcement of Gegard Mousasi vs Johnny Eblen.

At one point in the podcast, the duo also spoke about the upcoming 185-pound fight between Whittaker and Vettori at UFC 275. While predicting how the bout between the two would go, Thomson said:

"This is gonna be a great fight. The two of them together in that cage. I think that Whittaker is gonna sprawl and brawl. I could see him potentially getting in top position, as well. Maybe getting a takedown if he needed to. But I mean, I really look at him sprawling and drawing keeping at the feet. I think Vettori is gonna keep it [inaudible] a little bit, but he will, for sure try to threaten those takedowns."

You can check out the latest episode of Josh Thomson and John McCarthy discussing UFC 275 below:

Josh Thomson predicts Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka title fight

On the same episode of the Weighing In podcast, hosts Josh Thomson and John McCarthy also discussed the upcoming fight between Teixeira and Prochazka, which will be headlining UFC 275.

Sharing his thoughts on the headliner, Thomson believes that 'Denisa' will prove to be a tough fight against Teixeira. However, he thinks the light heavyweight champ will be able to defend his title if he gets some early takedowns like he did at UFC 267.

GIving his opinion on how the fight would turn out, Thomson said:

"I think it is gonna be a really tough fight for Glover. If Glover can, kind of do what he did to Błachowicz, where he gets an early takedown and slow Jiri down a little bit, I think Glover is one of those fighters that from the top position he really tries to fold people up. He really starts to make them work so hard in positions they are not used to, they end up spending more energy than they should and they start to slow down, [inaudible] gas out . Start not to have that pop and explosiveness on the feet. That's one thing that Glover has learned over the years, about how to fight extremely smart."

