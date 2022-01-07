"They weren't appreciating me anymore" - Junior dos Santos reveals 'things weren't good' with the UFC before his departure

Junior dos Santos opened up about his relationship with the UFC prior to him leaving the organization. He claims he did not have a great partnership with the promotion before his departure.

In an interview posted to ESPN MMA's YouTube channel, 'Cigano' detailed his final months in the UFC. Dos Santos shared his unhappiness with the way he was being treated by the organization.

The former UFC heavyweight champion said:

"Of course I was losing some fights, but things weren't right. They was always pushing me and things weren't good, you know. Like my last two fights, I took the fights and they were saying, 'either you take or you out'... They weren't appreciating me anymore to be there… I wasn't happy anymore."

Junior dos Santos left the UFC in December 2020 on a four fight losing streak. His last fight against Ciryl Gane ended with him being knocked out in the second round.

Dos Santos is now preparing for a Triller Triad Combat Club fight against Kubrat Pulev. Many, including Brendan Schaub and 'Big' John McCarthy, believe this is a bad matchup for 'Cigano', because they feel 'The Cobra's' boxing prowess is at many levels above that of 'JDS'.

Pulev currently holds a 28-2 professional boxing record, and has twice challenged for the unified heavyweight championship. Meanwhile, dos Santos has never competed in boxing, and has suffered four straight knockouts inside the MMA cage.

Junior dos Santos has 15 KO/TKO victories in his MMA career

Junior dos Santos was regarded by many as one of the best heavyweight strikers in the UFC in his prime.

'Cigano' finished Mark Hunt via spinning back kick in the third round of their fight at UFC 160. At the time, the Brazilian was one of two fighters to have finished 'The Super Samoan' inside the octagon.

Perhaps dos Santos' most notable knockout was his spectacular championship win against Cain Velasquez in 2011. The former heavyweight champion caught the California native with a vicious overhand right before finishing him on the ground with punches.

'Cigano' has now found a new home at Triller Triad Combat Club, where he will look to continue his impressive career. Dos Santos will be looking to add Kubrat Pulev to his incredible resume when they face each other in their February showdown.

