"He's not the best in this weight class" - Justin Gaethje ranks himself and Dustin Poirier ahead of Charles Oliveira amongst current UFC lightweights

Justin Gaethje claims he's better than Charles Oliveira. He also put Dustin Poirier ahead of the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

Via the UFC's official YouTube channel, 'The Highlight' stated:

"I have to put Charles Oliveira at the top because he's the champ, but he's not the best in this weight class, I can promise you that. He still has quit and it's not even very deep down inside of him but I'll put him on one for now... I'm better than Charles Oliveira. It goes Dustin Poirier and then it goes me. And then it goes Charles Oliveira."

Justin Gaethje's last outing in the octagon came against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in 2020. He lost via submission in the second round. 'The Highlight' will step inside the cage on November 6 at UFC 268 to face Michael Chandler. Chandler last fought Charles Oliveira at UFC 262. He lost via TKO in the second round.

By beating Chandler, Oliveira claimed the lightweight belt vacated by Nurmagomedov. The Brazilian Jiu-jitsu black belt is on a nine-fight winning streak and has not lost since 2017 against Paul Felder. 'Do Bronx' will defend his title against Poirier at UFC on December 11 at UFC 269.

Gaethje rounded out his top five lightweight fighters currently competing in the UFC. The American notably left out Conor McGregor from his list of elites.

"I'll put [Charles Oliveira] at one for now, [Dustin] Poirier two, me three, [Beneil] Dariush four and Chandler five... No, no... Conor has one win in this weight class, ever!"

Justin Gaethje also spoke about his top five wins in the UFC octagon

Justin Gaethje ranked his top five victories in the octagon. The first on his list was undoubtedly the biggest win of his career against Tony Ferguson.

Justin Gaethje stepped in on short notice to fight 'El Cucuy' after Ferguson's bout with Nurmagomedov was dropped. Gaethje overwhelmed Ferguson with his power and precision. He secured a TKO finish to cap off the striking masterclass. He also snapped Ferguson's legendary 12-fight winning streak.

Gaethje also named his ferocious knockouts of Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone and James Vick as a few of his favorites.

Watch his full interview below:

