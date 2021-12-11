Watch: Justin Gaethje surprises Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko as he reluctantly sings a Christmas song on UFC 269 weigh-in show

Justin Gaethje surprised hosts Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko at the UFC 269 Weigh-In Show as he put on an amazing singing performance.

‘The Highlight’ impressed DC and Sanko with his rendition of the popular Christmas song – “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer". The song was written by Johnny Marks, an American songwriter. Its most popular recording was put forth by American singer Gene Autry.

Justin Gaethje partook in a popular Weigh-In Show segment where he was asked to spin a prop wheel. Gaethje spun the wheel and it stopped on an option that required him to perform push-ups. However, DC urged him to spin it again.

After his next spin, 'The Highlight’ landed on the Christmas song prompt. While Justin Gaethje initially appeared reluctant to croon, he eased into a beautiful rendition of “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko praised Justin Gaethje for his brilliant singing, with DC even highlighting – “Justin Gaethje’s got a beautiful singing voice.”

Gaethje then recalled how his former girlfriend criticized his singing when they were together. Sanko noted that Gaethje ought to put out a Christmas album. The UFC analyst also jestingly added she’s glad Gaethje left his aforementioned girlfriend.

Watch Justin Gaethje’s musical performance in the video below:

Justin Gaethje’s next fight could be a rematch of his epic 2018 war against Dustin Poirier

UFC lightweight star Justin Gaethje recently accused Daniel Cormier of bias in his commentary and analysis. He suggested DC was biased in favor of his AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) teammate Islam Makhachev. ‘The Highlight’ claimed Cormier was lobbying for the Dagestani fighter to get the next 155-pound title shot rather than Gaethje.

Cormier disagreed and the duo feuded on social media. Nevertheless, after Justin Gaethje’s hard-fought win in his war against Michael Chandler at UFC 268 last month, DC admitted Gaethje deserved the next title shot.

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is set to defend his belt vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. The consensus is the Oliveira-Poirier winner will defend the title against Justin Gaethje next.

Should Dustin Poirier win at UFC 269, it’d set up a rematch between him and Justin Gaethje. ‘The Diamond’ beat 'The Highlight' via fourth-round TKO in April 2018. Their clash is regarded as one of the best 155-pound fights in UFC history.

Justin Gaethje, on his part, has consistently maintained he’s focused on winning the undisputed UFC lightweight title and is confident about defeating Poirier in a rematch.

