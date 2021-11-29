"Were you the first one to ever do it?" - Kamaru Usman goes off on Conor McGregor after he accused 'The Nigerian Nightmare' of copying his style

Kamaru Usman has sounded off on Conor McGregor in response to ‘Notorious’ accusing him of copying his style.

In an edition of the Full Send Podcast, reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman opened up on multiple topics. Among those topics was former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has often been accused of copying Conor McGregor’s catchphrases and statements while engaging in trash talk against his opponents. Earlier this year, McGregor himself highlighted this notion. The Irishman even went as far as claiming that Usman was copying his peculiar striking style.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon. Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon. https://t.co/FEQgj9AsAy

During Kamaru Usman’s appearance on the Full Send Podcast, the welterweight kingpin hit back at Conor McGregor in response to these accusations. Usman stated:

“Now, all he tries to do – and it’s strategically systematic – yeah, he’s systematic. He’s strategic. When he sees anything happening that’s bigger than him, he tries to steal the clout. He’ll tweet. Every major fight that happens, what happens? Conor tweets about it. Oh, he tweets about this. Every time I fight, he’s talking about me; tweets about me. ‘Oh, you’re stealing my style.’ How? What are you talking about?"

"You know, like, at the end of the day, I state what I’m capable of doing and what I’m going to do, you know. So, he’s, ‘Oh, you stole the way that I threw this combination or this punch.’ Bro, it’s fighting. If it works, it works. If this one-two works, it works. He’s like, ‘Oh, no. That was mine. I did the one-two.’ Were you the first one to ever do it, you fu***ng weirdo?”

Watch Kamaru Usman’s appearance on the Full Send Podcast in the video below:

Kamaru Usman’s dominance continues, while Conor McGregor aims to return to his winning ways

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s only loss as a professional MMA fighter came early in his career, outside the UFC. He hasn’t lost since and is undefeated in the UFC.

Furthermore, Kamaru Usman has gone 3-0 in the 2021 calendar year and looks to continue his dominant run in 2022. The consensus is that Usman is likely to defend his title in a rematch against Leon Edwards next in early 2022.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak, having gone 0-2 in 2021. He's currently recovering from a gruesome leg injury he suffered in his most recent fight this July against Dustin Poirier. Regardless, ‘The Notorious’ has vowed to return stronger than ever.

Conor McGregor recently emphasized that he’d like to face whoever holds the UFC lightweight title in his comeback fight in mid-2022. McGregor’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be officially revealed.

